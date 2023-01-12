A bill before the Vermont Senate would ban “paramilitary training camps” like the controversial Slate Ridge facility in Pawlet.

Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden County, introduced the bill, which defines paramilitary training as “designed to prepare a person for combat through the simulation of military training and tactics; that involves staged or simulated attacks on buildings, vehicles, or persons; or in the use of explosives.” It also carves out a number of exceptions for sport shooting, as well as hunter safety, law enforcement and military training.

