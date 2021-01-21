A bill before the Legislature would close a loophole in Vermont’s child pornography law.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Tom Burditt, a Republican from West Rutland, would add language regarding “simulation” of sexual activity to the state’s child exploitation statute. Burditt said the bill was part of an effort to update the law that started in the previous session. He said this particular portion of that effort was held over while the language was adjusted to make sure the law applied only to images of actual children, avoiding potential Constitutional issues.
“You can make something out of anime that looks like people,” he said. “That isn’t going to be illegal. ... I believe 44 other states have language around simulation. It’s been challenged in other states and its survived the challenge.”
Vermont State Police Detective Matthew Raymond, who runs the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said the bill would close a loophole regarding images where sexual contact is strongly indicated, but not directly seen.
“The way it was narrowly defined, if I can’t see it’s touching, then it’s not,” Raymond said.
Raymond said the change would bring the state’s child pornography statute more closely in line with the federal one and enable his detectives to pursue cases they have not been able to previously. He said they receive a significant amount of images that fall into the category covered by the bill.
“Sometimes there’s multiple images that get reported,” he said. “If there’s one that doesn’t fit, it doesn’t really matter because we have the other ones.”
Many times, Raymond said, receipt of a single image has allowed detectives to build a case in which they find the suspect has been producing his own images, molesting children in the process.
“We can’t even start that (investigation) if the image doesn’t meet the definition,” he said.
Raymond said the task force already has plenty to do as it is — he said they get roughly 400 referrals a year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on top of referrals from local agencies and that each individual case can take hundreds of person-hours to resolve.
“Currently, there’s a backlog of cases because we just can’t get to them with the staffing we have,” he said. “This is not like a mailbox vandalism where you can take care of it in a night. People online that do this take steps to obscure who they are.”
Burditt said another of his goals for the Legislative session is to pass a bill increasing the task force’s staffing.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.