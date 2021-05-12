BARRE — A member of Howard Stern's “Wack Pack,” known as “Bigfoot,” who was accused of setting a Barre apartment building on fire has had his charges dismissed after being found not competent to stand trial.
Mark E. Shaw, 62, pleaded not guilty in February in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree arson and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and giving false information to law enforcement.
According to court records, a fire was reported at an apartment building on Fairview Street on Dec. 3. Police said smoke was seen pouring out of Shaw’s window.
Shaw came out of his apartment and smoke started to fill the hallway, according to police. Police said Shaw was asked what was on fire, and Shaw responded he didn’t know and told an officer to figure it out.
The person living above Shaw had to exit the building via a ladder outside his window, according to court records.
Police said Shaw reported the fire started because he dropped a candle, it hit a broom and the fire got “too hot to put out.”
Police said Shaw said things like “this is what they get” and “it had to happen.” Shaw had called police on multiple occasions complaining about people harassing him and engaging in sex acts outside his door.
Shaw is part of the “Wack Pack,” known as “an assortment of personalities” who take part in Stern’s long-running satellite-radio show. On Dec. 7, a vice president at Sirius XM Radio called police stating Shaw had called Bob Wolf, an employee of the show, and admitted to burning his house down and lying about the dropped candle.
The calls were recorded and police said Shaw told Wolf he had told police the fire “was an accident, I told them I bumped a candle on the floor.” Police said Shaw admitted he wanted to force the other people living in the building out.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault and Shaw's attorney, James Lamonda, agreed to a non-hospitalization order for Shaw. The order was accepted by a judge at a Tuesday hearing.
According to the order, Dr. Keelin Garvey submitted a psychiatric examination report March 31 which found Shaw not competent to stand trial. Because of this finding, the state has dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled in the future. The order states Shaw “was a person in need of treatment at the time of the alleged offenses … and is currently a patient in need of further treatment.”
Shaw does not need to be hospitalized to receive that treatment, according to the order, but he has been placed in the custody of the Department of Mental Health for a period not to exceed 90 days.
Shaw must take all medication as prescribed, keep appointments with his treatment providers and not engage in behavior that poses a threat to himself or others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.