The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 12
A wallet was found on Main Street.
On Berlin Street, a driver was having a panic attack.
A motorcycle passed a car on River Street.
On Cummings Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Eyeglasses were lost downtown.
April 13
Someone shot a window with a pellet gun on Gallison Hill Road.
A male was asleep near the bike path on Taylor Street.
Dogs were running loose at Hubbard Park.
A wallet reported stolen on Towne Hill Road was later located in the owner’s home.
On Elm Street, a license plate was found.
An injured rooster was reported on College Street.
April 14
Someone was threatening people on Main Street.
Kids were spray painting a railroad trestle near State Street.
A dog was thought to be abandoned on Hebert Road, but the owner later showed up.
April 15
There was a domestic disturbance on Cummings Street.
Someone was driving erratically on State Street.
Property was found on Berlin Street.
April 16
Suspicious messages were reported on Hubbard Park Drive.
Someone was receiving threatening phone calls on State Street.
On Berlin Street, someone was removing invasive weeds from trees.
April 17
A hydrant was leaking on Elm Street.
On River Street, a closed businesses’ door was open.
April 18
A wallet was lost downtown.
On High School Drive, keys were found.
An upset male knocked over signs on State Street.
Knives were embedded in telephone polls on State Street.
