BARRE — The Granite City’s biggest American flag and its longest-serving mayor now have something in common after city councilors balked at a resident’s request to display the huge flag while excluding Thomas Lauzon from serving on a just-appointed city manager search committee.
Technically, councilors didn’t vote against the flag request or Lauzon’s appointment during a Tuesday night session, but they kind of did.
A motion to approve a week-old request to again display the massive American flag, which was first suspended over North Main Street in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, died for lack of a second as the public portion of Tuesday night’s meeting was winding down. Following the closed-door session that followed, Lauzon wasn’t among the seven people nominated and then appointed to the committee on the strength of a 4-2 vote.
It was the meeting-ending split decision that irked Councilor Michael Boutin.
Boutin characterized Lauzon’s omission from the search committee as a “wildly inappropriate” snub.
“I fully disagree with this,” Boutin fumed after Lauzon’s wasn’t among the seven names Councilor Teddy Waszazak suggested should be appointed to the committee.
Waszazak’s motion, which was seconded, called for the appointment of Councilor Jake Hemmerick, former councilors Sue Higby and Rich Morey, Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, and residents Paul Cook, Amanda Gustin and Michael Sitton.
Lauzon wasn’t the only applicant not to make the cut. Elizabeth Peebles and Maria Conti-Reilly were passed over as well. However, neither woman followed up their letter of interest by attending a council meeting to discuss their interest in serving on the committee as Lauzon did two weeks ago.
Lauzon was the only applicant — Hemmerick included — who was briefly interviewed by the council, but not appointed to serve on the committee that will play a pivotal role in narrowing the field of applicants for the job now held by retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
During his record-setting 12-year run as Barre’s mayor, Lauzon participated in the searches that led to the hiring of Mackenzie and his predecessor, John Craig, and Boutin argued Lauzon has demonstrated a commitment to the community where he was born, raised and lived all his life.
“I feel that it’s wildly inappropriate not to have him (Lauzon) on there (the search committee) with his credentials,” said Boutin, who was joined by Mayor Lucas Herring in voting against the slate of candidates for the newly appointed search committee.
Hemmerick, who was among those appointed to the committee, did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting.
Earlier in the evening, Boutin couldn’t get a second for his motion that would have paved the way for the display of a huge flag in downtown Barre to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Pitched to the council by resident Brian Judd last week councilors were told the 20-by-30-foot flag had just been mended, the cable strung between two privately owned downtown buildings had been inspected by an engineer. With a minor adjustment to one of the two anchors, councilors were told the flag that was suspended from the cable 20 years ago could again be displayed.
If for some reason that repair couldn’t be made and permits couldn’t be obtained before Saturday, Judd said he was willing to buy a smaller 9-by-12-foot flag that the engineer indicated could safely be suspended from the cable without any upgrades.
Boutin’s preference was to approve the request and leave the details to Mackenzie to work out with Judd, but his motion was greeted with silence.
Though a motion typically must be seconded in order to be discussed, Herring allowed Councilor Emel Cambel to explain her reasoning.
“I’m very uncomfortable with this whole proposal,” Cambel said of the request, which, if granted she feared could be visually “intimidating” to some.
“It just sends a message that I’m uncomfortable with,” she said, suggesting the American flag has been “used to promote causes that are contrary to what I believe our national flag stands for.”
In addition to having an “uneasy feeling about the intent,” of Judd’s request, Cambel said she was troubled by its timing and the process that resulted in it being included on the council’s agenda.
“I feel like I’ve been blindsided by the request,” she said, noting that while the council’s approval is required, it wasn’t consulted until after Mackenzie indicated it would likely approve the proposal if an engineer certified it was safe, the flag was mended, and permits were obtained.
“I don’t think we had a conversation on council as to what people really thought,” she said, indicating she felt “held hostage” by the prospect of casting a vote that could be “interpreted as anti-American.”
The absence of a second for Boutin’s motion prevented the council from having to vote on Judd’s request, which given the circumstances, Cambel said was probably best.
“I would like to find another way to honor 9/11 than to make it about a huge flag in the middle of the road,” she said.
Judd, who attended the meeting remotely, said that would have been nice to know when he brought the request to the council’s attention a week ago.
“This could have died last Tuesday,” he said, noting councilors — Cambel included — raised no concerns at the time.
Instead, Judd said he spent the last week having a structural engineer assess the cable system and provide the city with a certified report that was delivered earlier in the day on Tuesday. That report indicated with a minor repair the huge flag could again safely suspended above North Main Street and, alternately, a somewhat smaller flag could be displayed with no improvements.
Judd bristled at the notion at the characterization a project he’s been working on for weeks was a last-minute request, and he was simply proposing to bring the city’s old flag out of retirement.
“This is not a new idea,” Judd said. “I’m reviving something that came about 20 years ago.”
Responding to questions raised by Cambel, Judd said he covered the cost of the engineer and mending the city’s torn flag and was prepared to pay to have it raised and pay for permits if any were required.
Judd said he hadn’t though about insurance and while Mackenzie said it wouldn’t take long to determine whether the flag display would be covered under the city’s policy, Boutin said that would be a waste of time given the council’s reluctance to consider the request.
“Apparently we’re not going to put the flag up,” he said, asking others on the council if there was any way he could tailor his motion to make it “palatable.”
“For me, no,” Cambel replied.
Waszazak and Councilor Ericka Reil, who later associated themselves with Cambel’s comments, said nothing. Neither did Councilor Samn Stockwell.
At least two of the four would have needed to vote in favor of a motion that none were willing to second.
