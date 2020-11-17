BARRE – A Berlin woman has been placed on probation for having crack cocaine.
Tiffany Fisk, 31, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine. Fisk was sentenced to zero months to a year to serve, all suspended, and placed on probation. If she violates her probation, she faces serving the suspended sentence.
Fisk had been facing a felony count of possession of cocaine, but the charge was amended per the plea agreement. The state also dismissed a felony count of larceny from a person.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said he came to the agreement with Fisk because she doesn't have much of a criminal history and she was the only one involved in her case who took responsibility for the drugs police found, though she may have done it to keep others out of trouble. The state's attorney said while some of the drugs found by police may have been in Fisk's possession or were going to be, the bulk of the drugs belonged to someone else.
Judge Mary L. Morrissey noted months ago Fisk's name had been coming up frequently in court paperwork in other drug cases, but it hasn't lately, showing she isn't running in those circles anymore.
Fisk's co-defendant Brian M. McGrath, 30, of Barre Town, has been charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of dispensing a regulated drug from a dwelling. If convicted, McGrath faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. His case is still pending and he has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in September 2019 a source told him people from out of state had been coming to a Don Camp Road residence in Barre Town to cook crack cocaine in the home’s kitchen. Di Genova said he and two other troopers went to the residence and heard loud music coming from the back. He went to the back of the home and knocked on the door where he was met by McGrath, according to court records.
Di Genova said when McGrath answered the door he could see a spoon and a jar on the table that contained a white, dry residue. He asked McGrath whether he knew what the substance was and McGrath hesitated, according to court records, said he didn’t know what it was and then said he may know what it was.
Di Genova said he told McGrath he could get a search warrant for the home based on the white substance he saw and asked McGrath for consent to search the home, which McGrath gave. Inside, Di Genova said he found several wax baggies typically used for holding heroin. He said he also found a glass container with a pink liquid and a white substance at the bottom.
Di Genova said the container smelled like cocaine, based on his experience.
He said there were other people at the residence at the time and one of them, Fisk, said she would “take the fall” for the cocaine.
Di Genova said he later field tested the substance in the container and it tested positive for cocaine.
