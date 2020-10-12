BARRE – A Berlin woman has been placed on probation for giving her child methadone.
Kirstin Waterman, 30, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. Waterman was sentenced to three to seven years, all suspended, and placed on probation until a judge says otherwise. If she violates her probation, Waterman may have to serve the suspended portion of her sentence.
The state dismissed a felony count of cruelty to a child with serious injury resulting, per the plea agreement.
Detective Sgt. James Vooris, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in March 2019 he received a report stating an 8-month-old child had been taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment due to trouble breathing. He said a male told the Department for Children and Families he had come home and found the child not breathing. Vooris said Waterman was the child's mother.
He said she had told emergency responders she was on the computer in another room when the girl was found unresponsive.
Vooris said he spoke with Dr. James Metz, a child abuse specialist working out of the University of Vermont Medical Center, about the incident. He said the doctor told him the child appeared healthy, with no bruising, but a urine test showed the child had methadone in her system, a drug used to treat narcotic addiction.
Vooris said Waterman reported her daughter is developmentally delayed and could not crawl at the time so she could not have accessed her mother's methadone. He said Waterman reported using methadone after the child was born, but had not been breastfeeding the child so that the child would not ingest the drug. Vooris said he was told by a doctor infants who breastfeed from mothers on methadone generally have undetectable levels of the drug in their system so that was ruled out as a cause of the child's breathing issues.
The detective said the child was kept in the hospital for about a week and was diagnosed with having overdosed on methadone.
Vooris said an investigation showed Waterman was alone with the child all day on the day of the incident until her roommate returned to find the child unresponsive.
He said Waterman later admitted to selling her methadone. Vooris said Waterman repeatedly denied intentionally giving the drug to her child, but admitted she may have given the girl methadone when she gave her daughter medicine from a dropper that she also used to portion out the drug for sale.
