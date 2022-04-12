BERLIN — The proposed creation of a new municipal department — one that would pave the way for the dissolution of the board responsible for overseeing Berlin’s water and sewer utilities — is gaining momentum.
The Berlin Public Works Department?
It won’t happen overnight and isn’t expected to happen this year, but some suggest it should have happened already and is the logical next step for the growing community that added a municipal water system to its existing sewer system seven years ago and has since expanded both.
There is significant overlap between the two independent systems, though customers of one aren’t necessarily customers of the other and neither comes close to serving the entire town. Both are strategic investments in areas where development either has occurred or there are hopes for it to and both are maintained by firms under separate three2-year contracts that are set to expire June 30, 2024.
The plan now being discussed contemplates launching a local public works department before either of those contracts lapsed and eventually using money saved to fund what would be one new position.
None of the money for the position, or for that matter either of the existing contracts, comes from property taxes. Though it would be a municipal department the one currently under consideration would be financed with money generated by water and sewer users.
That could conceivably change. So could the size and structure of the department. However, the proposal pitched to a receptive Select Board last week and briefly discussed by members of the Public Works Board on Monday night, is tightly tailored to shifting responsibility for oversight and maintenance of the water and sewer systems to what would start as a one-person department.
A job description has been drafted, officials estimate that — with benefits — the new position could cost between $110,000 and $127,000, and, like the police chief, road foreman and town treasurer, would answer to the town administrator.
That sounds like a lot, but the cost would be largely offset by eventually pivoting away from contracts with private firms and consolidating the services they provide in one in-house position.
Both contracts will enter their second year on July 1 and reflect a combined annual cost of about $90,000 — roughly $54,000 for sewer and another $36,000 for water. Neither figure includes the hourly rate for emergency calls, which tops out at $50 under the sewer maintenance contract and is $75 for the water system.
No one is talking about shedding those costs immediately and while it isn’t clear either contract would make it to its negotiated end date, that is a possibility. The presumption is there would need to be some significant overlap, particularly with respect to the intricacies of the town’s decades-old sewer system.
With the Select Board’s blessing, which hasn’t happened yet, it is possible the position could be advertised this summer and filled later this year.
For the sake of conversation, a transition period of perhaps six months has been floated, though all seem to agree an arbitrary deadline is far less important than ensuring whoever is eventually hired — if anyone is — has a thorough understanding of the two subsurface utilities before flying solo.
The Public Works Board has advocated for the position and a structure that would eventually make its existence unnecessary. While the board oversees the two municipal utilities, it doesn’t have hiring power. The Select Board does and while members said they wanted a more detailed breakdown of projected savings they were receptive to the idea last week.
Members of the Public Works Board agreed Monday that is a welcome development and Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski, who has provided staff support for the board since it was created several years ago echoed that assessment.
“It’s long overdue,” he said.
From Badowski’s perspective having a person solely focused on operation and maintenance of the water and sewer systems and the long-term needs of both would be beneficial to the town.
While the focus of the request involves the two municipal utilities and user fees, some have suggested the road crew could come under the “public works” umbrella in a model similar to those in place in both Barre and Montpelier. If that were to happen, that portion of the proposed department would be paid for by all town residents not just customers of the water and sewer systems.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
