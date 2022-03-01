BERLIN – Voters settled a three-way race for two open seats on the Select Board and easily approved a $3.8 million budget proposal, as well as an appropriation that reflects a 28% increase in funding for the volunteer fire department.
Carl Parton and Joe Staab came out on top in a tight race for two one-year Select Board seats that had been occupied by the former chairman Justin Lawrence and member John Quinn III. Both chose not to run this year opening the door for Parton, Staab and former police chief Bill Wolfe.
Parton paced the field with 324 votes, according to unofficial results and Staab finished a close second with 296 votes. Both will join the board. Wolfe finished a respectable third with 216 votes.
The Select Board’s $3.8 million budget proposal got a huge vote of confidence. It was approved, 446-88.
The vote on the fire department’s $365,276 request – one that will pave the way for increased stipends and paid staff on weekends – passed by a slightly wider margin, 459-85.
Voters also renewed a tax exemption requested by the Capital City Grange, 428-107, and passed a number of special funding requests. The largest - $34,188 – was for Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library. That article was approved 331-209.
