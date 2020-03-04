BERLIN — Voters here took “town meeting” out of Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, agreeing to shift their annual exercise in participatory democracy to the “Saturday before the first Tuesday in March” in hopes of boosting attendance.
The split decision – the vote was 20-15 – was made by the small sliver of the town’s electorate that attended the morning session at Berlin Elementary School where the polls were open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All money questions, as well as local and school elections are now conducted by Australian ballot in Berlin and have been for several years. That has fueled a perceptible dip in attendance at the traditional town meeting that recently prompted the Select Board to wonder whether a weekend meeting might be a bigger draw.
The board will find out next year because the penultimate article on this year’s Town Meeting Day warning was approved despite the misgivings of some.
The problem they say isn’t the date of the meeting it’s the substance. Besides electing the moderator the only business that required a vote last year was setting the dates property taxes are due. That article was back on the warning this year and voters were also asked to approve another five-year tax exemption for the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, discuss plans to replace a fire engine and change the date of town meeting.
Though some were openly skeptical a Saturday meeting will attract more voters and believe awareness could be an issue, no one disputes more people have that day off and the meeting date was changed.
Australian ballot voting for everything from the municipal budget to seats on the Select Board will still be conducted on Town Meeting Day (March 2) next year, but the traditional town meeting – the one that always starts with the election of someone to serve as moderator and ends with “other business” f – will be held on Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021). The meeting will still be held at the school it will just be three days earlier than usual. The start time is up to the Select Board, but 10 a.m. will likely receive consideration.
This year’s pre-town meeting was held last Saturday at 10 a.m. and drew fewer voters than attended Tuesday’s session. However, proponents of the just-approved change hope combining the two meetings will attract more people next year.
“Theoretically we could get a large crowd,” Town Clerk Rosemary Morse said.
Morse will believe it when she sees it, but said the change will allow for a couple of other planned adjustments Berlin voters should know about.
Though Australian ballot voting is typically held at Berlin Elementary School on Town Meeting Day, the polling place will change to the town offices next March. The school was used primarily because Morse and her predecessors couldn’t be in two places at once. Co-locating the polling place in a room large enough to accommodate a crowd – a common practice in many Vermont communities that still have traditional town meetings, but decide some questions by Australian ballot – made the school an obvious choice.
The polling place for most other elections in Berlin – including this year’s August primary and the General Election in November – have always been held at the municipal building. Though the venue is smaller, Morse said it is an adequate polling place and has the added advantage of enabling her to set up in advance.
Polls for elections held at the municipal office building are typically open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while on Town Meeting Day they are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Morse said next March polls for the Town Meeting Day elections will open two hours earlier than they did on Tuesday – creating a consistent 8 a.m. start for elections in Berlin.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
