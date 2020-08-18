BERLIN — Hoping to streamline an effort to obtain special state designation for an area it has targeted for future development, the Select Board will ask voters in November to surrender their long-standing authority to approve any changes to zoning regulations and municipal plans.
Berlin voters agreed more than 20 years ago that any changes to local regulatory documents must be approved by a town-wide vote conducted by Australian ballot. That process was used in 2018 when voters adopted a new town plan, and again last year when they approved a proposed overhaul of local zoning and subdivision regulations.
Both documents were the product of extensive work by a Planning Commission that views the existing approval process as overly clunky and recently urged the Select Board to ask voters to consider making a change.
Karla Nuissl, chairwoman of the commission, renewed that request Monday night, arguing Berlin is a growing town and should follow the lead of larger communities that don’t require town votes to amend their zoning ordinances or revise their town plans.
Berlin is operating with freshly approved documents and while Nuissl acknowledged some “tweaks” may be needed they haven’t yet been identified and requiring they be approved by voters would add time to a time-sensitive process.
Instead, voters will be asked to delegate that authority to the five-member Select Board. That board will be empowered to make suggested changes.
It isn’t an unchecked authority.
State law allows permits those who object to board-approved changes to use the petition process to force a town-wide vote. In those instances, petitions must be circulated, signed by 5 percent of the town’s electorate and submitted to the board within 20 days of the challenged decision.
Nuissl said she viewed that as a sufficient protection and believed the proposed change would enable the board to nimbly make changes as part of an ongoing effort to secure state “New Town Center” and “Neighborhood Development Area” designations for the strategically located area of town just of Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
The precise boundary of that area is still up in the air and the latest version of the “official map” doesn’t attempt to define it.
An early version of the boundary for the proposed New Town Center, included the Berlin Mall’s 65-acre property, as well as the nearby Berlin Elementary School, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Station and some undeveloped property along Paine Turnpike North. That property included nearly 24 acres of land partly owned by former board member Wayne Lamberton.
Citing concerns involving costs associated with bridging the wetland that separates the mall property and with the properties owned by the school, Lamberton and others, the commission more recently shifted the boundary to include the mall and most of Central Vermont Medical Center’s 62-acre campus, as well as 10 acres the hospital owns on the mall side of Fisher Road.
Earlier this month, Lamberton questioned the mall’s central role in the New Town Center proposal. If the wetland is an obstacle, he said the commission could have shifted its attention away from the mall and focused on the Paine Turnpike North corridor that includes the school and a number of undeveloped properties including one owned by his development company.
“Basically, right now this is a mall project,” he said.
Though the board was presented a boundary-less map to review Monday night, the mall property figures prominently on that document. It is where the vast majority of the new sidewalks and streets are proposed, along with a multi-use path, a couple of “transit stops” and a placeholder for a future “town facility.”
Adopting a final version of the map is a required part of the state application process. Absent the proposed change, that decision would be made by Berlin voters as would making what officials have described as potentially minor adjustments to the land-use regulations.
The newly proposed ballot initiative would transfer that authority to the Select Board – a move they were told could shave several months off the process of obtaining special state designations that developers anxious to pursue projects in the town center area are waiting for.
The Planning Commission is hoping to prepare a complete draft application by the end of October, as part of a consultant-led process.
The proposed change in how regulatory documents are approved in Berlin could be joined on the November ballot by a bond issue that would finance one, or more local infrastructure projects. The board deferred that decision Monday night.
Board members did agree to invest $247,900 in a new road grader. The cost reflects a $65,000 trade-in for the town’s current grader.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
