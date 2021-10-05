BERLIN — Steadily declining membership and slower response times have the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department exploring an existential question.
The all-volunteer department that was formed in 1957 still provides a valuable service, but the Select Board was told Monday night it is buckling beneath operational and organizational structures that are widely viewed as unsustainable.
Something has got to give.
So said Chief Keith Van Iderstine, and so said Joe Staab, president of a nonprofit corporation that has spent nearly 2 years considering what the department should look like going forward.
There isn’t a clear answer to that question yet, but the possibility of a municipal merger — one that would bring the department under the auspices of the town — is in the mix. So is a shift away from the all-volunteer model that may actually be the bigger challenge at a time when volunteers are harder to find and the department has half as many of them as it did 15 years ago.
Staab will tell you the numbers were already dropping when he joined the department in 2009, but the slow erosion of volunteers has cut the number to 15 firefighters and two support personnel in an era when fewer employers are receptive to cutting loose workers n the middle of the day and fewer employees are willing to drop what they’re doing knowing the work will be waiting for them when they return.
“It’s a real problem,” Staab said Tuesday. “I don’t know what the answer is, but I do know if we continue the way we’re going, it (the department) is not going to survive.”
Staab conveyed that message to a Select Board eager for more information Monday night and planned to share the board’s reaction during Tuesday night’s meeting of the corporation.
“It’s a process,” he said. “Let’s just say it’s ‘ongoing.’”
Staab said it probably will be for awhile.
“There’s a lot to think about,” he said.
Based on Monday night’s discussion, that is true of the volunteer fire department and potentially true of the Select Board. Though no formal request was made of the board, the prospect of a municipal merger remains a possibility.
It isn’t necessarily the autonomous department’s favored choice, but it would provide organizational stability, financial predictability, and administrative support where none currently exists.
If they are serious, Chair Justin Lawrence urged Van Iderstine and Staab to develop a proposal that breaks down the benefits to the town of absorbing the fire department.
“I need more information,” he said.
Staab said the feeling was mutual.
“For us to come to you with a proposal the fire department needs to know what are the expectations of the town and the Select Board?” he asked.
Lawrence said a simple pros and cons list would suffice given the preliminary nature of a conversation that occurred even as the department is weighing an operational change to address an identified problem with response times.
Though shifting to a career department that would provide round-the-clock coverage was considered, Van Iderstine and Staab said the more likely scenario is one that would provide limited paid full-time staff on weekdays, while leaving nights and weekends to volunteers.
The idea would be to have one paid position in the station during the workday when volunteers find it hardest to respond and a 5-year study of call volumes suggest the department is busiest between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
That change alone could allow the department to continue as an independent corporation, but shifting to a municipal department, like Williamstown did several years ago, might also be part of the solution.
Selectman David Sawyer said one thing was clear.
“I think everybody is in agreement they (firefighters) can’t continue to go down the road they’re going down (given) the direction that it (the department) is headed because it’s not going to work,” he said.
Board member Flo Smith said she believed any change warranted a broader community conversation.
“I think it’s really important to include the folks of the town as part of the decision process,” she said, suggesting a series of small meetings, or one large one at which the information requested by Lawrence could be presented and discussed.
