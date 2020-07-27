BERLIN — Barely a month after replacing the town’s highway superintendent, the Select Board is in the market for a new town administrator and police chief.
After six years on the job, Town Administrator Dana Hadley will be retiring on Friday and he said Police Chief Bill Wolfe won’t be far behind him.
There’s turnover at the top in Berlin where the board recently hired Tim Davis to replace his dad, Tim Davis, as highway superintendent and the hunt for Hadley’s successor is officially underway.
Hired to fill the vacancy created when former town administrator Jeff Schulz took the town manager’s job in neighboring Northfield six years ago, Hadley said he’s heading back to New Hampshire where he had more than 22 years of public sector experience before coming to Berlin in 2014.
“I’m going back to my roots,” Hadley said of his plan to retire to New Hampshire where he has accepted a part-time job working for the town of Webster.
“I’d like to work a few less hours,” said Hadley, who has enjoyed his time in Berlin.
“It’s been a great time,” he said. “I’ve loved this town.”
Hadley said Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski has been tapped to serve as interim administrator while the board conducts a search for his permanent replacement.
It will be Badowski’s second stint as interim administrator. Hired by Schulz in 2013, Badowski filled the interim role in 2014 when he was the other finalist for the position that went to the man with the deeper municipal resume, including past experience as a town administrator in New Hampshire.
If Badowski is still interested in the job, he now has six years more experience and his role has expanded to include providing staff support for the town’s Public Works Board.
The board has set a Sept. 4 deadline for applying for the town administrator’s position.
A mid-sized central Vermont town, Berlin has a $3.2 million operating budget, 16 full-time employees and three part-time employees. More than half the town’s staff are members of a full-time police department that has chronically been short-staffed since before Hadley arrived and is about to post its most notable vacancy.
After 12 years at the helm of the department, Hadley said Police Chief Bill Wolfe will be retiring in September. The search for Wolfe’s replacement hasn’t yet started, but should soon.
Wolfe lives in Barre Town, where he served served for 13 years on the local police department, was promoted to sergeant in 1994, and left five years later to take over as interim police chief in Waterbury. A few months later “interim” was stripped from Wolfe’s title and he served as Waterbury Police Chief from 2000 until he accepted the Berlin job he is now readying to leave in 2008.
During his tenure Wolfe successfully lobbied to expand the police department to include eight full-time patrol positions, though keeping them all filled at the same time has been a constant struggle.
Wolfe is only the second person to serve as police chief in Berlin. He took over for Bill Jennings, who turned a full-time constable’s position into the small department he founded in 1991. Jennings’ retirement created the vacancy that was briefly filled on an “acting” basis by Sgt. Mark Monteith before Wolfe was hired in 2008. Monteith is senior member of the department that has undergone significant turnover in recent years.
