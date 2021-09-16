BERLIN — For the second time in a school year that is barely four-weeks old students at one of the Washington Central Unified Union School District’s five elementary schools are now “learning from home.”
This time it is Berlin Elementary School where multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 prompted an administrative decision to send all of the school’s students home early on Wednesday.
That’s where Acting Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault said they were scheduled to learn — synchronously and asynchronously — on Thursday and again today before returning to their classrooms next week.
“The hope is for everybody to be back on Monday,” Miller-Arsenault said Thursday, suggesting that decision will hinge on the timely availability of test results and developments that might occur over the weekend.
Miller-Arsenault said three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the pre-K-6 school prompted a ratcheted up response during a week that began with the school’s third- and fourth-graders “learning from home” while the rest of the school was in session.
According to Miller-Arsenault, a single confirmed COVID case that potentially exposed third- and fourth-graders drove the decision to quarantine those students without shuttering the school.
Because more than half the school’s students were in attendance Monday, Tuesday and enough of Wednesday, those days will all count toward the 175-day statutory minimum. However, barring a state-approved waiver, Thursday and today will not.
Miller-Arsenault, who has ditched the term “remote learning” in favor of “learning from home,” said she knows that. So does School Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith, who said Thursday she was consulted on a decision that was driven by a rising case count and a belief learning could continue while students were at home.
“Our No. 1 priority is our students and we know to have them engaged is the most important thing,” she said.
Miller-Arsenault said the district is documenting attendance, after learning plans and providing meals to students in the event a waiver is eventually requested.
According to a memo issued Wednesday afternoon by Principal Aaron Boynton, the school’s third- through sixth-graders were issued computing devices to facilitate their learning Thursday, today and into next week if necessary. Preschool through second-grade students were sent home with “emergency packets.”
“Teachers will also reach out and connect with all students during this time,” Boynton wrote.
The suspension of in-person instruction in Berlin mirrors what happened at East Montpelier Elementary School when multiple confirmed cases prompted a similar decision in the run up to Labor Day weekend.
The school in East Montpelier was closed and students learned from home for four days because of two confirmed cases, which involved 38 children who were deemed “close contacts.” Those children, Miller-Arsenault explained at the time, had 19 sibling — potentially impacting 10 separate staff members and all but one of the classrooms at the pre-K-6 school.
The situation in Berlin was slightly different to start. It went from manageable on Monday when one combined class of third- and fourth graders was affected — to problematic on Wednesday when some parents were summoned to pick up their children and school was dismissed early.
By mid-afternoon the decision was made to shift to “learning from home” for the rest of the week — a fact that was relayed in Boynton’s memo.
“We hope to welcome our students back to the building on Monday,” he wrote, suggesting that would “… depend on the availability of test results” from the state Department of Health.
“We will keep you posted on this!” he wrote.
As was the case in East Montpelier earlier this month, the disruption didn’t affect any of the other five elementary schools, or U-32 Middle and High School. Pre-K-6 students in Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester were all in school this week, as were the vast majority of 7-12 students — many of them vaccinated — at U-32.
Diaz-Smith said there have been three confirmed COVID cases at U-32 — one last week, a second on Monday and a third on Wednesday — but they haven’t required a significant number of students to quarantine.
At least one of Wednesday’s four confirmed cases — one at U-32 and three at Berlin — was detected during voluntary “surveillance testing” that was launched for the district’s students and staff on Monday.
According to Miller-Arsenault, there were 437 people tested across the five-town, six-school district on Monday and the results revealed one positive case. The voluntary testing will be offered to students five and older and staff every Monday.
