BERLIN — It took a little longer than school officials had hoped, but in-person instruction is set to resume at Berlin Elementary School today.
All students at the pre-K-6 school had been learning from home since classes were cut short when three new cases of COVID-19 surfaced last Wednesday. Those cases were in addition to one that prompted a decision to quarantine members of the school’s combined third- and fourth-grade class last Monday.
The three new positive tests pushed the case count within the school community to four and led to last Wednesday’s early dismissal. All of the school’s students were schooled from home on Thursday and Friday and officials were hoping for a Monday return to in-person instruction.
That didn’t happen, but acting Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault said Monday afternoon it will today for most of the school’s students.
Miller-Arsenault said there are three groups of students — including some who tested positive — that won’t return when in-person instruction resumes Tuesday.
“We have some students that are still quarantining and awaiting results,” she said. “We have some students who have been advised to extend their quarantine (based on positive test results) and we have students whose families are choosing a 14-day quarantine.”
Miller-Arsenault did not break down the size of the three groups. However, after consulting with the state Department of Health on Friday and again on Monday, she said the school would not have trouble meeting the threshold for today to count as a student attendance day.
“We will absolutely hit the 51% mark tomorrow and we’re excited to welcome our kids back,” she said.
Miller-Arsenault said that wasn’t at all clear heading into the weekend. Due to anticipated delays in reporting student test results, officials concluded they couldn’t be certain by Sunday night they would know whether school could resume for Monday.
Given the need to notify families and the school’s bus company, Miller-Arsenault said the decision was made to extend learning at home through Monday.
Following a Monday afternoon conference call with health department officials, Miller-Arsenault said parents were notified in-person instruction would resume for students who weren’t advised to remain in quarantine, still awaiting test results, or whose parents elected to keep them out of school for the full 14 days rather than get tested.
“We needed to make the decision in a way that ensured our students health and safety, and we feel confident that we’ve done that,” she said.
Monday’s conference call occurred even as a second weekly wave of surveillance testing in the five-town, six-school Washington Central Unified Union School District was taking place. Miller-Arsenault said that included an outdoor option at Berlin Elementary School, and a cursory review of the district-wide totals revealed more students and staff participated in the voluntary testing than the 437 that did last Monday.
Miller-Arsenault said she is hoping that number continues to grow in coming weeks, suggesting more testing and rapid results would be welcome.
The latter was an issue, Miller-Arsenault said that was raised with the health department.
“We are strongly advocating for some prioritization of testing results … for students who aren’t vaccine-eligible yet,” she said, noting speedier results would have enabled Berlin to resume in-person instruction.
