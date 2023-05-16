BERLIN — Berlin has cleared the first hurdle in its bid to secure $3 million in funding from a federal-state partnership that invests in community and economic development projects in economically distressed counties in Vermont and three other northeastern states.
The Northern Border Regional Commission recently pared the list of projects competing for the $11 million it could invest in Vermont this year from roughly 80 to about two dozen. Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski told select board members on Monday night Berlin’s three-pronged project is still in the mix.
It’s one Badowski said has a $6 million price tag, half of which could come from the regional commission if a soon-to-be-submitted application is approved.
Other prominent central Vermont projects – including the Prospect Heights housing development in Barre — have already been eliminated, to the chagrin of local officials there.
However, Badowski said Berlin’s “letter of interest” earned an invitation to submit a full application for funding from the commission’s Catalyst Program. The deadline is June 2.
Badowski said the commission could choose to fund all, some or none of Berlin’s $3 million ask, which will be outlined in detail in its application.
There are three separate components of the project, though two are loosely linked because they involve the same 2-mile stretch of Scott Hill Road. Those two projects collectively account for the vast majority of the $6 million total.
Nearly half of that money — roughly $2.7 million — is tied to the proposed expansion of a municipal water system that was installed in 2015.
Badowski said that system, which relies on a series of wells on Scott Hill Road, is vulnerable if there were ever a break in a 1.6-mile distribution line that runs along Airport Road, between the wells and the system’s service area. If there were a break in that line, virtually all the utility’s customers would be without water until the line was repaired.
The solution involves installing a second distribution line along a largely undeveloped section of Scott Hill Road. The result, Badowski said, would be the creation of a “looped” system with more than one way to get water to the bulk of its customers.
In addition to allowing the town to bypass a potential water line break on Airport Road without interrupting service to the vast majority of the town’s water customers, the new line would create the infrastructure for additional development.
If the town can cobble together the money needed to construct the “Scott Hill loop,” Badowski said it would be the ideal time to make a down payment on what the planning commission and recreation committee have dubbed the “Across Vermont Trail.”
The town’s funding requests reflects plans to widen Scott Hill Road after ripping it up in order to install the new water line. Badowski said adding bike lanes would create a new connection to trails planned in and around Berlin’s state designated new town center and be one of a series of trails officials hope will eventually connect to Montpelier, Barre, Barre Town and East Montpelier. The cost of the Scott Hill bike lanes is estimated at $2.2 million.
The third feature of the town’s application involves recreation, but not Scott Hill Road. It is also the least expensive of three projects.
The idea, Badowski said, is to construct a canopy — complete with solar panels — over the skating rink next to the town offices on Shedd Road, and turning it into a year-round recreational amenity, by adding a couple of pickleball courts and a tennis court.
The town will learn in August whether its application is approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.