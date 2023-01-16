BERLIN — There could be more rooms for unhoused Vermonters at the Hilltop Inn if the motel’s management can satisfy town officials that they will address problems and ease what has become a challenge for the local police department.
Responding to complaints from Police Chief James Pontbriand, the state Department for Children and Families recently stopped issuing new vouchers for use at the Hilltop under the transitional housing program it rolled out last July. The decision also affects the state’s decision to rent rooms at the Hilltop for unhoused residents under its emergency housing program. That program pays for temporary shelter during adverse weather conditions each winter.
According to Pontbriand, the motel, which is located at the intersection of Route 62 and Airport Road, has been generating an inordinate number of calls based on the behavior of some of the people the state was paying to house there.
“We want to be good neighbors,” Harry Chen, the department’s interim commissioner, explained during a virtual meeting to identify a possible path forward.
It was a meeting during which Pontbriand reiterated his concerns about the motel’s management of unhoused residents it is serving and the real effects bad behavior that is allowed to persist has on his department.
“It exposes us to liability and risk every time we go hands-on with someone there,” he said, adding: “Even if we do a walk-through there, to help mitigate problems, it’s still time … away from our other responsibilities.”
Town Administrator Vince Conti said the select board, two of whom attended Friday’s virtual session, shared Pontbriand’s concern and remain wary of telling the state to resume issuing vouchers for the Hilltop.
“It’s not everyone there that are creating these issues, but we need to find a way to manage those who are,” Conti said.
Montpelier lawyer Philip Zalinger suggested his client, motel owner Anil Sachdev, was being penalized by the state’s decision to accommodate the town, and said it was unfair to pin the blame for Pontbriand’s complaints on motel management.
“They (Hilltop management) can influence direct, but they can’t supervise and be responsible for the behavior of those individuals,” Zalinger said. “They just don’t have that authority, or police power.”
Though there is considerably more flexibility given the short-term nature of the emergency housing program, state officials suggested the bar, in all but extreme cases, is higher for removing those with vouchers under the transitional housing program.
It is why, Conti said, he wants the state at the table to discuss a path forward that could potentially address Pontbriand’s concerns, satisfy the Hilltop, and provide additional housing for the state.
“I don’t think the town is averse to allowing more rooms to be utilized, if it doesn’t add more hours to our (police) calls and our services over there,” Conti said.
Sachdev’s offer to increase staff and commit to weekly meetings with Pontbriand provided the seed for what the police chief suggested should be a 60-day trial period. During that time, there will be a weekly meeting of all stakeholders in an effort to address and resolve problems quickly, while deploying additional staff time.
It may take a couple of weeks, but Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, pledged an additional half-time social services position in addition to the 1.75 positions Good Samaritan Haven already assigns to the Hilltop.
DeAngelis said the extra services should help, but likely won’t mean police won’t be needed.
Meanwhile, Chen said the department will wait to see how the arrangement works before considering issuing any additional vouchers, but it would attempt to maintain the same number of rooms — 57 as of last week — in the interim.
The trial period is expected to start this week, which, based on the current timeframes for the two programs in question, wouldn’t provide much relief.
The transitional housing program is set to expire at the end of March; the emergency housing program runs through April 15. However, that assumes the lawmakers don’t agree to extend the transitional housing program, which is a possibility.
