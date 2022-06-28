BERLIN — Town officials are worried a short stretch of privately owned sewer line is a time bomb for a handful of homeowners.
Armed with a contractor’s back-of-the-napkin estimate, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski brought the problem, along with a potentially precedent-setting solution, to the Public Works Board, whose members agreed Monday night the path forward is clear.
The multi-faceted fix advocated by Badowski would split the cost of replacing fewer than 400 feet of sewer line along a short stretch of the Barre-Montpelier Road several ways.
With the Public Works Board’s blessing, Badowski said the town’s sewer customers could be asked to cover 25% of what a very rough estimate indicates could be a $100,000 project. With the Select Board’s consent, taxpayers in general — some who use the municipal sewer system and most who don’t — would pay for another 25%.
The other 50% would, theoretically, be split by the five property owners all served by the same stretch of sewer line that backed up into the basement of a residential rental property owned by one of them.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said Joe Illuzzi’s attempts to fix the problem were unsuccessful, and he ultimately opted to cap the line, rendering the home it served “uninhabitable.”
Illuzzi’s property is at the very end of a line for which Badowski said he could find no tangible record the town ever installed or was granted a right of way to maintain.
There are 1965 maps that show an abandoned pipe that once carried sewage from the property under the Barre-Montpelier Road, where it was directly deposited in the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River, as well as a newer section of Orangeburg pipe that ties into a manhole for the town’s sewer system.
Based on Badowski’s research, it appears those who owned the properties at the time made that connection.
Badowski said the town encountered a similar set of circumstances when a privately owned sewer line failed on Addison Drive. In that case, he said, the property owners were required to finance the upgrade.
Since then, Badowski said the Public Works Board has at least offered to cover 25% of the cost of replacing a privately owned sewer line on Crosstown Road, provided the town could secure a grant to pay for another 25%, and property owners would foot the bill for the balance.
Thus far, attempts to secure a grant have been unsuccessful, but are ongoing.
“That’s the most recent precedent,” he said.
Badowski said the Public Works Board ability to assist with upgrading private lines was limited, and he said he believes most of the money for those projects would have to come from another source, and those served by the lines should have some significant sway.
It could be tricky. The short stretch of the Barre-Montpelier Road in question includes a pipe made by a company that went out of business in 1972. It is servicing four of the five property owners without issue.
That could change quickly and eventually will, according to Ron Mercier, who maintains the town’s sewer system on a contractual basis.
“At some point, it’s going to be a mess there,” he said, hinting there might be a similar problem on Vine Street.
Selectman David Sawyer agreed the “potential for failure is real” and suggested the property owners be approached before the Select Board entertains a proposal to fund part of the project — either with tax dollars or pandemic-related federal funding.
Assuming the $100,000 estimate Badowski received is accurate, sewer users would finance $25,000 of the work; the select board would come up with $25,000; and $50,000 would be split by the property owners and repaid over 20 years.
The latter was arguably the heaviest lift, and while Badowski said paying off $10,000 over 20 years in quarterly installments was reasonable, it could be a tough sell to those who aren’t experiencing a problem.
In order to replace the line, the town would need easements from all of the property owners.
Badowski predicted that wouldn’t be a problem if the Select Board is willing to fund 75% of the project because the property owners wouldn’t have any out-of-pocket expense and wouldn’t have to worry about a problem like the one Illuzzi is already confronting.
Before the Select Board makes any decisions, Conti said he wants more information about the segment of sewer line in question.
Barring new information, Badowski said the cost of fixing the problem cannot be shouldered entirely by sewer users.
“Our opinion is: It’s not our line,” he said. “We can’t go in and fix it.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
