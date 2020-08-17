NORTHFIELD — A Williamstown man is facing nearly $2,000 in traffic fines after he took footage of himself driving 105 mph around Berlin Pond Road, Northfield Police said.
Police issued Ethan Foerster, 20, of Pallas Road, four Vermont Civil Violation Complaints after completing its investigation into reports of a reckless driving incident, public records show.
Foerster’s identity became public after The Times Argus filed a Vermont Public Records request seeking any civil tickets issued as part of a speeding and reckless driving investigation that was completed last week.
The gravel road is frequented by pedestrians walking near the pond, as well as joggers.
Earlier, Northfield Police said it could not release the name of the man because the 20-year-old driver would be treated as a “youthful offender” in Family Court in Washington County.
A 2018 law approved by the Vermont legislature provides for offenders up to 22 years old to have their cases resolved in Family Court.
The Department for Children and Families and the Department of Corrections are responsible for both supervision and providing services until the defendant reaches age 22.
The initial Northfield Police news release posted on the department’s Facebook page and a news story posted on The Times Argus Facebook page caused both websites to blow up with comments from upset taxpayers. The Times Argus site had 172 comments, 66 shares and 107 reactions.
Many readers said they were unhappy that the reckless driver was not identified and would essentially get little or no known punishment. Some thought the light treatment was due to the driver being related to a police officer or somebody powerful.
Foerster has no known connections to police, prosecutors or government officer holders.
“What is wrong with people. I walk this road every day,” one woman wrote.
“Where can we complain about him being charged as a youth when he is 20? He should have his license taken away and be jailed,” another woman wrote.
“(Twenty) is not youth. This man should know better,” a third reader wrote. “Is he aware of the amount of walkers that use this road!?”
And another noted, “You’ve got to be joking ‘youthful offender’ he’s old enough to know better and most likely been doing this on all the backroads, just lucky he hasn’t killed anyone yet.”
Northfield Police said they have no say on where a court case is heard.
The investigation started when Northfield Police was initially alerted last Wednesday, and later shown a recording of the young man operating a vehicle on Berlin Pond Road near the Northfield and Berlin town line.
The self-made video revealed a 2016 black Toyota truck going 105 mph on the gravel road, which has a posted speed of 35 mph in Berlin, one of the tickets showed.
The video also showed the truck going 79 mph in a 40 mph zone in Northfield, a second ticket indicated.
Officer Karie Tucker’s investigation led to the driver being invited to the Northfield Police Station for a chat. The driver admitted to operating in excess of 100 mph, said Police Chief John Helfant.
There was no reason to deny the speeding because the video post showed the digital speedometer in the vehicle, Helfant said.
The driver was issued a court citation for careless and negligent operation and excessive speed, but because of the new youthful offender law, the man will be able to avoid a harsher penalty from adult court.
The driver was ordered into Vermont Family Court on Oct. 1 for the case, which included assistance from Barre City Police. The hearing will be behind closed doors.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said Monday the Youthful Offender Statute is designed to handle non-violent crimes that often would be handled with a fine in adult court. The new law also allows additional time for more serious cases in adult court.
Thibault said he has provided a flow chart to police on how to process the various kinds of cases they investigate.
“Every case is different,” Thibault said.
He said Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi works with various departments and monitors the incoming cases to ensure they are directed to the right court. He said the state’s dozen most dangerous crimes along with domestic assault cases are among the ones likely to end up in adult court.
Thibault said a risk assessment undertaken in each case to determine the potential dangerous nature of the defendant.
The four civil tickets include one for Foerster using a cellphone to video tape himself while driving.
Two tickets are for excessive speeds in both Northfield and Berlin. Police also ticketed Foerster for unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions and hazards that were present.
Foerster faces $1,980 in fines and 20 points against his driver’s license if he opts not to contest the four tickets and pays the proposed waiver amount for each.
If Foerster opts to contest them and is found liable, the fines could be increased. Those hearings, which are handled through the Vermont Judicial Bureau based in White River Junction, would be in open court.
