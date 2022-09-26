BERLIN — Unionized members of Berlin’s soon-to-expand police department will see their wages increase 21% under a just-ratified four-year labor agreement that is already in its second year.
Approved by the select board last week, the 46-page contract was released by Town Administrator Vince Conti on Monday.
Though Conti still was waiting for the union to return a signed copy of the contract, he said he was informed its members have ratified the agreement and was comfortable providing a copy to The Times Argus.
A key feature of the contract — an expanded wage schedule — was the subject of protracted negotiations that, with the help of a mediator, finally produced a tentative settlement even as the first full year of the contract was ending. The contract runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025.
The new 25-step wage schedule replaces the 15-step version that was featured in the five-year contract that lapsed on June 30, 2021. The department’s eight unionized officers — a ninth was authorized by the select board last week — had been working under the terms of the old agreement for the past 15 months.
The town is in the process of retroactively paying officers money they would have earned had the modified wage schedule been in place on July 1, 2021.
The wage schedule boosts the hourly pay for a first-year patrolman from $23.61 to $26.22 over the life of the contract — an 11% increase. However, due to a combination of negotiated wage adjustments and annual seniority-based “step” increases, unionized officers, as well as the department’s administrative assistant, will see their wages increase roughly 12% in the contract’s first two years and a combined 9% in the third and fourth years of the agreement.
All of the first-year increase and part of the second will be paid retroactively. Officers and the department’s administrative assistant will receive what amounts to a 6% increase for wages due under the first year of the contract. That includes a 4% wage adjustment that would have kicked in on July 1, 2021, and an additional 2% bump they would have received on the anniversary date they joined the department.
A second 4% wage adjustment kicked in this July 1 and two officers also are due the 2% step increase and Sgt. Mark Monteith, who was hired on Oct. 1, 1998, is days away from joining them.
Due to his tenure with the department, Monteith didn’t have a spot on the old 15-step wage scheduled when it was negotiated. He was slotted on step 21 of the new wage as of July 1, 2021, and has since moved to step 22.
Monteith’s new base wage — $37.94-an-hour — doesn’t reflect the “wage supplement” paid to unionized officers of the department.
Monteith, a sergeant, had received an extra $2.50-an-hour, under the old contract. Starting on July 1, that increased to $3-an-hour. At the same time, the hourly wage supplement for corporals increased from $2 to $2.50, and the previously negotiated shift differential for officers who work between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. increased from $1.75- to $2-an-hour.
Conti said there was no substantive change to the health insurance benefit as part of the now-concluded negotiations.
There were other changes, including some — like the shift differential and the wage supplement for officers — that weren’t triggered until the contract’s second year started on July 1. That’s when the uniform and boot allowance increased from $500 to $600 a year.
One change that would have gone into effect this year had the contract been ratified sooner will be deferred until next July. The change involves converting an annual $500 stipend for officers who have been with the department 16 years into an additional hourly wage increase of 24 cents. Based on a 40-hour work week, that amounts to roughly $500, but has the potential to be more than that based on overtime once the change is made. Monteith is the only officer currently eligible for the incentive, though, unless he leaves the department, Sgt. Chad Bassette will be before the new contract expires.
Some financial features of the contract didn’t change. That list includes annual education stipends. Officers with an associate’s degree still receive $150 a year. The stipend is $300 for a bachelor’s degree and $500 for a master’s degree. The $450-per-year reimbursement to cover the cost of gym memberships also did not change.
