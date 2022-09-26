BERLIN — Unionized members of Berlin’s soon-to-expand police department will see their wages increase 21% under a just-ratified four-year labor agreement that is already in its second year.

Approved by the select board last week, the 46-page contract was released by Town Administrator Vince Conti on Monday.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.