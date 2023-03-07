BERLIN — Voters in Berlin made history Tuesday, approving their first-ever $4 million municipal budget and electing their last town clerk.
Neither vote was close.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
BERLIN — Voters in Berlin made history Tuesday, approving their first-ever $4 million municipal budget and electing their last town clerk.
Neither vote was close.
The $4.1 million budget proposed by the select board didn’t induce sticker shock, despite a projected 13-cent rate hike. It was overwhelmingly approved 248-65 according to Town Clerk Rachel Giroux.
It was Giroux, who became something of a historical footnote when she was elected to her first — and last — three-year term.
Last year, voters approved a charter change that, once approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, will eliminate the elected position and empower the select board to appoint future town clerks.
Giroux received 281 of 284 ballots cast for clerk in her one and only run for a position she was appointed to fill last year by the select board last year.
Heading into Tuesday’s election there were two candidates for three select board seats, but Giroux said former board member Ture Nelson received 66 write-in votes — more than enough to fill what would have been the vacant seat created by Carl Parton’s decision not to run for a second one-year term.
Two other board members — Flo Smith and Joe Staab — were elected in uncontested races.
Giroux said everything passed in Berlin — most by margins as wide or wider than the vote on the municipal budget.
The $387,109 appropriation for the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department was approved 249-60 and voters 192-120 approval of $34,188 for Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier was comparatively close. It passed 192-120.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.