BERLIN — It is coming down to crunch time in a consultant-led effort to obtain a pair of special state designations for an area local officials envision as “downtown Berlin.”
That might seem like a reach for the just-off-the-interstate hilltop that is dotted with car dealerships and home to a shopping mall, a regional hospital and the local elementary school. However, this one is all about a back-to-the-future vision, which, if executed properly, would create a distinctly different vibe than you get when driving down the Barre-Montpelier Road.
That commercial strip is currently the closest thing Berlin has to a Main Street. It’s all sprawl and no sidewalks, and while the strip malls are good for the town’s Grand List, officials have grander plans for the prime real estate just of Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
Years of talk, planning and strategic investments preceded a process that was launched earlier this year and is now weeks away from a self-imposed deadline.
So says Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski, who is suddenly pulling double-duty as interim town administrator even as the project he has helped planning commissioners and consultant Brandy Saxton advance to this stage.
Badowski is bracing for a frenzied finish — serving as the intermediary between the Planning Commission and the Select Board, while keeping the Public Works Board in the loop.
All have their own roles to play if Berlin is to secure a “New Town Center” designation for roughly 118 acres that includes the mall’s 60-acre property, 10 acres of adjoining land owned by Central Vermont Medical Center, a significant chunk of the CVMC campus and the car dealerships located along the mall’s entrance off Fisher Road.
Two other Vermont towns — Colchester and South Burlington — have received the designation, which, among other things, opens the door to the possible use of tax increment financing (TIF) to help pay for infrastructure improvements and recipients receive priority consideration for some state investments.
Berlin’s plans also call for its proposed New Town Center and a quarter-mile buffer around it to be designated by the state as a “neighborhood development area.” Badowski said that would provide some Act 250 regulatory relief with respect to future housing projects.
One such project — a 98-unit senior housing complex — is already under construction along the mall’s Route 62 entrance and another that would create affordable housing for families and a large child care center, has been proposed nearby.
A mix of commercial, retail and commercial buildings, as well as additional housing would be created on a corner of the mall’s property, and eventually spill on to property owned by the hospital. Those plans contemplate a public green, sidewalks and trails within the proposed New Town Center.
Badowski, who briefed members of the Public Works Board on the status of the project Monday night, said the Select Board has been asked to adopt an ordinance allocating 100,000 gallons per day of water and sewer capacity for development in the New Town Center and, if voters agree, will likely be asked to make some surgical adjustments to the town’s zoning regulations.
Though the town plans to submit its application to the state for review by the end of October, voters will be asked on Nov. 3 to authorize the Select Board to unilaterally approve changes to the unified development ordinance they approved last year.
Badowski said that vote will dictate the pace of the review. If the measure passes, he said, the Select Board could nimbly react to changes suggested by state officials during their 90-day review of the application. That, he said, would likely land the application on agenda for the January meeting of the Vermont Downtown Development Board and the town would know by Town Meeting Day in March if the application was approved.
If the vote goes the other way on Nov. 3 and voters aren’t willing to surrender their collective authority to approve changes to the unified development ordinance the initiative would be set back several months.
Under that scenario, Badowski said the package of changes would likely be presented to voters for their approval on Town Meeting Day in March. Assuming those changes were approved, he said, the application could be on the April agenda of the Vermont Downtown Development Board with the town learning whether the application was approved some time in late-May.
The designation is a key consideration for the collaborative that has proposed the second housing project on the mall property and a delay in the process could delay that project.
The Select Board is scheduled to take up the water and wastewater allocation ordinances when it meets next week and recently endorsed the application for a municipal planning grant to evaluate municipal facilities with an eye toward determining future space needs and the potential for eventually relocating the municipal office building to the proposed New Town Center.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.