BARRE — A Berlin man has been sentenced to time served for selling drugs to a man who later overdosed and died.
Joseph Wayne Lupien, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. Lupien was sentenced to two to seven years, all suspended except for two years to serve, with credit for time served. He had been held on bail since November 2020. Lupien also was placed on probation for 10 years under the terms of the plea agreement.
He is serving a sentence in an unrelated federal drug case and is housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to court records for the state drug conviction, Jason Perusse, 40, died of a drug overdose in September 2020. Police said a family member called 911 after they found Perusse unresponsive in a camper in Williamstown.
A witness told investigators Perusse had called Lupien looking for cocaine and heroin, according to court records. Police said the witness reported Perusse met up with Lupien and returned with drugs.
Police said Perusse reported he knew the heroin contained fentanyl. Perusse’s cellphone showed he had been in contact with Lupien via Facebook Messenger the day before he was discovered dead, according to court records.
Police said Perusse’s death was ruled an accidental overdose on cocaine and fentanyl.
At Thursday's hearing, Perusse's parents gave statements about how their son's death has impacted them.
Perusse's father noted Lupien used to attend family gatherings with Perusse. The father said he didn't understand how someone could sell drugs to their friend. He also said Lupien should have received a longer prison sentence than the plea agreement called for.
Perusse's mother fought through tears as she spoke about her late son. She said she didn't think Lupien should be released from prison. She said Perusse's young daughter won't get to see her father again.
“I know my son wasn't perfect, but nobody deserves to die like that,” the mother said.
Deputy State's Attorney Zachery Weight said the state struggled with this case. Weight said Perusse's family does not support this sentence.
He said this isn't an agreement the state enters into lightly, but if the state were to take the case to trial, the witness involved in the case has stated they would not answer any questions from the state during the trial.
“It is the state's hope that this (plea agreement) will bring closure to the Perusse family and the community. And will allow them to spend the rest of their time not bothered by a court process, but by cherishing the memories of Jason and everything they got to experience when he was alive,” Weight said.
Emmett Wood, Lupien's attorney, said there is no fixing this situation. Wood said Lupien never imagined his friendship with Perusse would end this way.
“While the Perusse family has been deeply affected by this, I believe the community has as well, as has my client. And again, there is no true resolution to something like this,” the defense attorney said.
Lupien choked up while saying if he could, he would swap places with Perusse.
“None of this was intended. Jason was my friend since I was, like, 10 (years old),” he said.
Lupien said Perusse was like a brother to him. He said he never intends to go near drugs again.
“This has shattered my mental state,” he said, adding he'll have to live with what he did.
Judge Kevin Griffin thanked Perusse's family for their comments. The judge said their words were a reminder of the impact that these cases have on families.
As a parent himself with children around Perusse's age, the judge said he didn't think a resolution existed that would address the enormity of the loss the family suffered in this case.
“It's a loss that I can't fathom,” he said.
Griffin said he wasn't aware of how close Perusse and Lupien were until Thursday's hearing. He said if Lupien is sincere about getting his act together, he now has a chance to make something of his life, a chance that Perusse no longer has.
“I suspect that one of the best ways you can honor him is to actually live up to what you've agreed to do here. I don't know if this family will ever forgive you or not, but maybe in time they will. Maybe today is a start, by you accepting responsibility for what you've done,” Griffin said.
He said this community is losing people on a daily basis due to drugs.
“Because the drugs that are being distributed are more and more potent. They're laced with unbelievably scary additives that either result in immediate death or prolonged medical suffering before death. And it's just getting worse, it's not getting better,” the judge said.