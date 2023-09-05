BARRE — A Berlin man has been sentenced to time served for selling drugs to a man who later overdosed and died.

Joseph Wayne Lupien, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. Lupien was sentenced to two to seven years, all suspended except for two years to serve, with credit for time served. He had been held on bail since November 2020. Lupien also was placed on probation for 10 years under the terms of the plea agreement.

