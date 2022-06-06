CHELSEA — A former state worker has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two boys.
Perry Harland Thompson, 49, of Berlin, was sentenced Thursday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea on felony counts of sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Thompson pleaded guilty to the charges in October. He is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Orange County State’s Attorney Dickson Corbett argued for a sentence of 10 to 25 years to serve for Thompson. His attorney, David Sleigh, argued for a sentence of two to 15 years. The lewd and lascivious conduct conviction carried with it a mandatory minimum of two years to serve.
According to court records for the sexual assault conviction, Thompson was arrested at City Place in Barre in 2015 after a 16-year-old boy reported Thompson had been molesting the teen over the course of three years. Thompson was an employee of the Agency of Education at the time of his arrest and the agency was operating out of City Place. He no longer works for the agency.
Police said the victim reported he was 13 years old when he first met Thompson at the boy’s grandparents’ house in Orange. A few days after that meeting, the boy told investigators, he was back at his grandparents’ home and was using the bathroom when Thompson came into the room and performed a sex act on him.
The victim told investigators after that he and Thompson engaged in sex acts about 100 times, according to court records.
For the lewd and lascivious conduct conviction, police said a second victim reported he had sexual contact with Thompson in 2013 when he was 15 years old. The victim told police he met Thompson on the online dating app Grindr. Police said the victim didn’t know the app was used for “hook ups.”
The victim told police he exchanged messages with Thompson and then Thompson picked him up close to the victim’s home. Thompson then took the victim to his home and they performed sex acts on each other, according to court records.
Thompson was evaluated as part of this case and has since started treatment.
Corbett said at the hearing Thompson had reported during the evaluations he enjoyed “the hunt” of contacting and engaging with teenage boys. Thompson had been a crack cocaine user in the past. The prosecutor said Thompson reported the feeling of having access to these boys as the same feeling he got in his stomach when he was going to get cocaine.
Corbett said Thompson provided cigarettes and marijuana to his first victim.
“He presented himself as being laid back and cool. He realized that (the victim) was a vulnerable child and began to lavish him with the attention that the boy was missing in other areas of his life,” the prosecutor said.
Corbett said Thompson reported the sexual abuse would have continued if the victim was “amenable to it.” He said Thompson believes the victims of child abuse will “eventually get over it,” he’s never hurt anyone “too badly” and he is the one who has suffered the most in this situation.
Sleigh said his client was honest when he made those statements in an effort to start treatment. He said Thompson has since “come to grips with the enormity of his behavior.”
He said his client has essentially been on house arrest with strict conditions of release for the last five years. With the two years to serve he was asking for, he said Thompson’s liberty really would be restricted for seven years.
“Which is a serious response to any sort of misconduct,” Sleigh said.
Thompson apologized for his actions and said he deeply regrets them. He said he’s tried in his life to not make anyone uncomfortable around him. Thompson said it’s clear to him now that his victims were not comfortable around him.
He said in participating in weekly therapy, he now sees what he did was wrong.
“I’m shocked and, quite frankly, disappointed in myself that I failed to realize that at the time. But I’m confident that nothing like it will ever happen again,” Thompson said.
Judge Timothy Tomasi said before handing down the prison term this was a particularly difficult case to sentence because Thompson has no prior criminal record, is intelligent and has been a productive member of society for a significant period of time. The judge said Thompson also “committed horrible sexual crimes on 15- and 13-year-old boys.”
Tomasi said while Thompson’s comments about victims eventually getting over their abuse and him being the one who has suffered the most may eventually have a positive impact by Thompson acknowledging issues he must address in treatment, they show Thompson’s “significantly distorted cognitive thinking” that can put children at risk.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
