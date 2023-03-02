BARRE — A Berlin man is accused of stealing from the convenience store that employed him.
Tyler Dylan Lyon, 30, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 23 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of embezzlement. If convicted, Lyon faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
He was released on a condition stating he cannot enter or remain on the lands or premises of Jolley Mart on Route 302 in Berlin.
Cpl. David A. Rhoden, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 29, he received a report about an embezzlement that took place at the store. Rhoden said he went to the store and spoke with the manager who reported Lyon was an employee there. He said the manager reported Lyon had money missing from the end of multiple shifts he had worked.
Rhoden said the manager reported $533.28 total had come up missing after Lyon had worked four shifts in December.
He said the manager asked that the investigator be at the store when she fired Lyon. Rhoden said he wouldn’t be involved in a civil matter, but he could wait outside the store. He said Lyon then called out sick.
Rhoden said he spoke with Lyon on the phone and told him about the missing money. He said Lyon reportedly denied there was any money missing from his shifts, stating he deposited the cash.
He said he then went to the store where Lyon agreed to meet him and spoke with the manager about Lyon’s denial. Rhoden said she reported the cash register keeps track of sales and how much money is inside it. He said the manager reported she had reviewed surveillance footage from the store which showed Lyon keeping some of the money he was supposed to deposit.
Rhoden said he met with Lyon at the store and Lyon continued to state he had deposited the money he was accused of taking.
Rhoden said he then reviewed the surveillance footage from the store and saw Lyon remove some of the cash he was supposed to place inside a deposit slip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.