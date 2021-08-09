BERLIN – Could what is typically Berlin’s busiest town highway go from a dead-end road to a two-lane street? That may sound far-fetched, but bike lanes and sidewalks could be in Fisher Road’s long-term future.
Thanks to a just-awarded federal grant the road, that has been closed at one end for more than a year due to a failed culvert, will receive a six-figure once-over to determine whether its four- and five-lane sections are really necessary.
The only change coming soon to Fisher Road will be the installation of a bridge-like arch that will replace the corroded culvert and restore two-way traffic on the road that runs by entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall.
However, a successful experiment with a “road diet” on the Barre-Montpelier Road has town officials wondering how that concept might work on the road that runs through the middle of what they like to think of as “downtown Berlin.”
Though the Vermont Downtown Board excluded the medical center’s campus from the “new town center” it conditionally approved for Berlin earlier this year, it left open the door to adding it back in the future. If the board is satisfied downtown-like development proposed on property owned across the road by the Berlin Mall, the board hasn’t ruled out expanding the boundaries of the new town center to incorporate some, or all, of the hospital’s property.
Either way re-thinking Fisher Road makes sense if the town is serious about creating a walk-able, bike-able town center that is anchored — at least at first — by development that occurs on undeveloped property owned by the mall.
It’s why the Planning Commission submitted the recently approved application for a grant that will cover most of the cost of a “scoping study” designed to evaluate whether strategic changes could be made to the road that runs between Route 62 and Paine Turnpike North.
That process took more than a year on the Barre-Montpelier Road and changes modifications — painted bike lanes on both sides of the road were incorporated when that strip of state highway was repaved in 2016.
Determining what is and isn’t possible on Fisher Road will be the subject of a study that will largely be paid for with $80,000 in federal funds. That money will be funneled to the town through the state Agency of Transportation’s bicycle and pedestrian program. The total cost of the study is estimated at $100,000 and Town Administrator Vince Conti said the local share will be $20,000.
The Planning Commission is eager to explore alternatives that would, among other things, create a pedestrian friendly connection between the mall property, were one major housing development is under construction and another is under review, and the CVMC campus. The mall and the medical center share a signalized intersection on the section of Fisher Road that is five lanes wide. The road narrows to two lanes as it approaches Paine Turnpike North and the failed culvert the Select Board just hired a contractor to replace.
Conti said the schedule for that project should be finalized in coming days once DuBois Construction learns when the pre-cast concrete components of the bridge-like arch will be delivered.
The expectation is the work will be completed and the Paine Turnpike end of the road reopened to through-traffic later this year.
Conti said the town has obtained permission from the state Agency of Natural Resources to allow construction to continue beyond the typical Oct. 15 deadline for working in the stream.
While DuBois Construction works to reopen the road, the town will be finalizing the grant agreement for studying the road diet and soliciting proposals from engineering firms interested in completing that work.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
