EAST MONTPELIER — Ballots that will be mailed to all active voters registered in the Washington Central Unified Union School District next month will feature two numbers of note: $36.2 million and 3.8 acres.
One reflects the bottom line of the budget that was unanimously adopted by the School Board at its meeting Wednesday night. The other represents the size of a sliver of land voters in the five-town district will be asked to authorize the board to convey to Berlin in order for the community to advance its plans for its “new town center.”
The public vote on the proposed land transfer is the latest wrinkle in an 18-month conversation between officials and the school district.
Berlin officials have underscored the urgency of securing a section of the 25.8-acre property that was inherited — along with Berlin Elementary School — after a state-mandated merger in 2019.
The property in question isn’t near the school — it abuts the Berlin Mall’s entrance off Route 62.
The land, they say, is needed to leverage a $500,000 grant to reconfigure the entrance and literally pave the way to Fox Run — 30 units of “workforce housing” proposed by Downstreet Housing and Community Development. It will also create a space for the potential future construction of a municipal office building that will serve as the gateway to the mixed-use redevelopment of the mall’s 62-acre campus.
None of that will mean much to voters beyond Berlin, but those in Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester — every one of them — will join their Berlin counterparts in deciding what should become of the suddenly controversial land on Town Meeting Day.
At its meeting Wednesday night, the School Board approved the framework for a memorandum of understanding that outlines the terms under which the property would be conveyed Wednesday night and unanimously agreed to include the question on ballots that will automatically be mailed to all voters in the five-town district next month.
The proposal involves 3.8 acres of land — roughly half what the town initially requested — and the proposed terms would guarantee the district permanent use of existing trails, require the town to create a landscaped buffer, and dictate the property be used for municipal purposes in perpetuity in the context of the new town center. If that were to change, the district would have the option to reacquire the property.
The town’s stated plans for the land involve constructing a new town road that would replace the mall’s Route 62 entrance and to create a town-owned lot upon which a municipal office building could be constructed in the future.
The proposal, which was the subject of a joint public hearing recently held by the School Board and the Select Board, has elicited a generally favorable reaction. That support hasn’t been shared by Berlin’s three school directors and on Wednesday former selectman Jeremy Hansen said he too has a problem with the proposed land transfer.
Asked why, Hansen said he voted against the new town center while on the Select Board and cited concerns with past tax stabilization requests involving redevelopment at the mall. One of those requests — for Kohl’s department store — was denied, the other — for the expansion of Walmart — was granted.
The School Board agreed to put the question to voters even as some wondered whether waiting until March 1 for an answer could jeopardize the Fox Run project.
There wasn’t a clear answer to that question Wednesday night and Town Administrator Vince Conti said Thursday he hoped an extension could be obtained, pending the outcome of the Town meeting Day vote.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.
Discussion of the land transfer in Berlin came on a night when the School Board adopted a $36.2 million budget after learning the number of equalized pupils attending the district’s six schools continues to head in the wrong direction.
While their counterparts in the neighboring Barre and Montpelier-Roxbury districts recently received word that previously projected reductions in equalized pupils weren’t as pronounced as initially thought, Washington Central school directors were told their number just dipped again.
The latest adjustment cost the district an additional 10 equalized pupils for a year-over-year reduction of 18.11 equalized pupils.
That matters because it pushes up the district’s spending per equalized pupil, which had been projected at $20,246, an increase of 4.28%, to $20,391, or an increase of 5.03%. The latter numbers are included in the budget article that will be included on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Based on the revised numbers, the projected tax rates in three of the district’s five towns — Calais, East Montpelier and Middlesex — would drop if the budget is approved, while the tax rates in Worcester and, more notably, Berlin would increase.
Board members briefly discussed whether to use a less conservative estimate with respect to the “property dollar yield” that would wipe out the minor increase in Worcester and blunt it in Berlin.
School Director Scott Thompson suggested the board avoid the pitfalls associated with playing that kind of guessing game.
“I would rather lose voters on this budget by showing the worst-case scenario than lose them on next year’s budget because they don’t trust us,” he said.
Board members agreed the conservative approach made sense, suggesting if the picture improves between now and Town Meeting Day that information could be shared with voters.
The board approved a plan to include more than $325,000 of a sizable year-end surplus as a source of revenue in its budget and agreed to contribute $5,000 of the surplus to help underwrite the ongoing efforts of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity.
The latter decision came despite three abstentions, including Chair Flor Diaz-Smith, as some members expressed concern over using tax dollars to underwrite the lobbying efforts of an advocacy group and others questioned the amount.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.