BERLIN — Officials held a town hall Monday night about flood response in Berlin, where more than 30 mobile homes have been declared condemned, and those who lived in them report frustration, confusion and anger about the recovery process.

Those from the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration addressed a packed meeting room at the town office, with about a dozen more residents participating via Zoom. The town, like much of central Vermont, was significantly impacted by last month's flood.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com