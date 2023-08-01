BERLIN — Officials held a town hall Monday night about flood response in Berlin, where more than 30 mobile homes have been declared condemned, and those who lived in them report frustration, confusion and anger about the recovery process.
Those from the Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration addressed a packed meeting room at the town office, with about a dozen more residents participating via Zoom. The town, like much of central Vermont, was significantly impacted by last month's flood.
Town officials reported 28 mobile homes at Berlin Mobile Home Park have been declared condemned, along with five more such homes at River Run Manor Mobile Home Park. Many of those who participated in the town hall reported they lived in those mobile homes or knew people who did and wanted to speak for them. While still experiencing the shock and stress of having their lives upended, residents said they now are trying to figure out what their next steps are, without much success.
Residents reported they didn't know what to do with the waterlogged trash they've piled up outside their destroyed homes. They said these piles, which have been sitting for about three weeks, are preventing them from selling or removing their homes.
Residents at Berlin Mobile Home Park reported they were hours away from the first of the month, when lot rent is due. Some wondered whether they had to pay that rent, since the sewer and water systems that money goes to were either washed downstream or made inoperable by the flood, while acknowledging withholding payment could put their security deposits in jeopardy. Others flatly stated they would not pay lot rent.
Residents talked about how much they and their loved ones have lost, and expressed frustration with a federal recovery system that will reimburse them for essential items, but items such as a gun collection or a tool set, things that took a lifetime to acquire, were simply gone and would not be replaced. They expressed frustration with FEMA's rules requiring those who received federal aid from the storms in 2011 to be covered currently by flood insurance, something that was not financially feasible for those with fixed or lower incomes, and they now learned they are not eligible for FEMA assistance this time around. And they pointed out the amount of money given for housing assistance appeared outdated and was insufficient to pay for an apartment in the current housing market.
Everyone at the meeting was encouraged to apply for everything available, with officials stating the worst that will happen is, residents will be pointed in a different direction for assistance if they are declined for a certain program.
While officials acknowledged they didn't have every answer to residents' questions, two areas where they could see some action were the trash issue and property taxes.
Residents were told they needed to pay their taxes in full for the year before they could remove or demolish their homes. Ture Nelson, a member of the town's select board, who also has been serving as interim town administrator, reported residents could ask that their taxes be refunded through the abatement process, as was done in 2011.
The next quarterly due date for property tax payments is Aug. 15. Nelson said he's spoken with local officials about waiving the late fee and interest if taxes aren't paid by then.
The trash issue is a bit trickier, because the mobile home parks are privately owned. Residents at Berlin Mobile Home Park said they had expected their trash would be picked up by the state's contractor, but that hasn't happened because officials reported it's likely the owner of the park who is responsible for trash removal.
A representative from FEMA said he would do what he could to work with the town to start the process of removing trash, or at least to move it to a storage area, since it's now a health and safety hazard.
This was welcome news to Rep. Anne Donahue, who represents Berlin and Northfield.
“I just want to say how happy I am to hear you say that you're going to take it on, you are going to start working on this dumpster issue. … You're not the first person who has said that,” Donahue said.
She said two weeks ago those at the state said they were going to help Berlin address the private/public aspect of trash pick up. Last week, she said someone from FEMA told her they would work with the state to resolve the trash issue because it's an unsafe situation.
“So I'm thrilled that you are going to now start on something that three different people have told me, 'We're gonna jump on it and take care of it.' Because obviously it's now a health and safety hazard that's developed. So that's terrific, if that's now going to happen,” she said.
Donahue said instances like this, where people, including a member of the Vermont House, are told repeatedly that something will happen and doesn't happen, are likely what's causing some of the frustration her constituents are experiencing.