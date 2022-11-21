BERLIN — With a growing water system, an aging sewer system, and the volunteer board responsible for managing those subsurface utilities looking to pass the torch to a paid professional, the town has hired its first-ever public works director.

Craig Pelletier won’t start his new job until January, but the 14-year member of the Barre Town public works department, will soon be a department of one in Berlin.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.