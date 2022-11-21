BERLIN — With a growing water system, an aging sewer system, and the volunteer board responsible for managing those subsurface utilities looking to pass the torch to a paid professional, the town has hired its first-ever public works director.
Craig Pelletier won’t start his new job until January, but the 14-year member of the Barre Town public works department, will soon be a department of one in Berlin.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said Pelletier popped to the top of the list of four.
“He has a ton of experience,” Conti, who recently secured the select board’s approval to make an offer that he said Pelletier accepted.
“He (Pelletier) is ready to start right after the first of the year,” Conti said.
The hire checks a box for the town’s Public Works Board, and positions the community to phase out of consultant contracts for operating a still-expanding water system and maintaining a sewer system that has started to show signs of age.
Given recent problems with the sewer system, Conti predicted Pelletier’s early efforts will involve working with the town’s long-time consultant, Ron Mercier, to better understand the condition of the pipes in the ground and likely points of vulnerability.
Conti said that may take some time, and Mercier’s consulting relationship with the town likely will last longer than its contractual relationship with Simon Operation Services.
Simon Operation Services has handled the town’s comparatively new water system for several years. Conti said it is likely that contract — nearly $60,000 a year — will be phased out over the next few months, generating savings that will offset part of the cost of the newly created position.
With benefits, the $80,000 a year position is expected to cost the town $121,000 annually. Money to cover that expense won’t come from property taxes, but from revenue generated by municipal water and sewer customers.
Pelletier has worked for the public works department in Barre Town since 2008 and, among other things, is a certified water operator.
Conti said that certification and the range of experience — from operating the Barre Town’s filtration plant to maintaining its distribution lines and handling after hours emergencies — made Pelletier an attractive choice.
Pelletier also has had a hand in maintaining Barre Town’s sewer distribution system and pumping stations, and knows how to operate its Vactor truck. He will bring a decade of water and wastewater-related experience to Berlin.
A seasoned excavator operator, Pelletier got his start in public works plowing Barre Town roads in the winter more than 14 years ago.
Pelletier’s departure will create a vacancy in Barre Town, where he has worked under Richard Tetreault, superintendent of the public works department. Barre Town poached Tetreault from Berlin in 2012, where he was working as road commissioner at the time.
Though Pelletier does have experience with roads, Conti said his sole focus in Berlin will be on taking care of the utilities beneath them.
