BERLIN -- The search for a new police chief is winding down, the hunt for a new town administrator is ramping up, the town’s expiring ambulance contract will be put out to bid and there may yet be hope for a fast-tracked fix to the failing culvert under Fisher Road.
Those were among the highlights of the Select Board’s Monday night meeting -- an in-person session that covered a lot of ground in reasonably short order.
Barely two weeks after veteran Police Chief Bill Wolfe quietly retired, board members were told a recently appointed committee has narrowed the list of potential replacements from 11 to six and would be conducting a first round of interviews during the next several days.
The first two of those interviews were conducted virtually on Tuesday and Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski said another two are set for Thursday and the final two will be conducted next Tuesday.
Badowski, who serves on the committee, said the panel will likely conduct a second round of interviews with at least some of the semi-finalists early next month.
“The plan is to get it vetted down to two or three candidates by October 15,” he said, noting that short list will be presented to the Select Board, which would conduct its own interviews before making a job offer and filling the vacancy.
Though Wolfe retired after 12 years at the helm of the department earlier this month, Badowski said the search for Berlin’s next police chief is on schedule.
The search for a new town administrator is about to get serious.
Now that the application deadline has passed, board members approved the process that will be used to to fill the administrative vacancy created when Dana Hadley retired last month after six years on the job.
Chairman Brad Towne, Selectman Justin Lawrence and Town Clerk Rosemary Morse will serve on a five-member hiring committee that will include members of two other town committees to boot.
The yet-to-be-finalized committee will be responsible for narrowing the field of candidates and conducting an initial round of interviews by Oct. 19. The committee has been asked to recommend three finalists, who would undergo a second round of interviews by a broader group that would include other town department heads. That group will provide its feedback to the Select Board on Nov. 6 as part of a process that presumes the position will be filled and the new administrator can start work by mid-December.
Towne said Tuesday more than 10 applicants from Vermont and well beyond have applied for the position.
“We’ve got quite a pool of talent out there looking at this job,” he said. “From California to Moretown ... It’s bizarre.”
Towne said he was comfortable with the process approved by the board Monday night and felt some urgency to fill the position with Badowski, the town’s zoning administrator, pulling double duty heading into budget season.
Meanwhile, board members were told the town is now in the second of two one-year extensions that were contemplated when it approved a three-year ambulance contract with Barre Town Emergency Medical Services in 2016. The latest extension runs through June 30, 2021, and board members agreed to solicit competitive proposals rather than just re-upping with Barre Town EMS.
Towne told others on the board -- all of whom were elected long after the last contract was awarded -- that has been the town’s practice.
Five years ago it netted one response -- from Barre Town EMS, which has provided ambulance service to most of Berlin since luring the town away from an earlier contractual relationship with Montpelier in 1996.
The town did receive multiple bids for the service -- including one submitted by its volunteer fire department -- in 2013, but opted to remain with Barre Town EMS.
The board instructed Badowski to prepare a request for proposals to provide Berlin ambulance service on a contractual basis for three years with the potential for up to two additional one-year extensions.
Finally, Badowski told board members there is now at least a glimmer of hope when it comes to pursuing an expedited repair to the huge culvert that funnels Pond Brook underneath Fisher Road near the intersection of Paine Turnpike North.
Badowski said a state official didn’t reject the town’s fall-back proposal to pour a concrete floor in the seriously deteriorated culvert -- perhaps extending its life by 10 years and appeared receptive to the possibility that work could be completed after the Oct. 15 deadline for working in streams has passed.
Based on those conversations, Badowski said the state has requested additional design work so the proposal can be more fully evaluated.
The potential culvert could be repaired this year and the favorable results of an inspection of two similar-sized culverts on Crosstown Road were welcomed by Towne.
“At last, some good news,” he said.
