BERLIN — The lightly discussed merger of the town and its volunteer fire department is picking up steam and local officials, who have scheduled a public hearing on the topic early next month, are recruiting a committee to work out the mechanics.
The issue could be on the ballot next March despite the fact that the first warned public discussion of the proposal occurred earlier this week.
That doesn’t mean the select board, which includes Fire Chief Joe Staab, hasn’t been thinking about it. Currently, a nonprofit corporation owns and operates the autonomous volunteer department.
Staab, who also serves as president of the corporation, said Thursday the idea of transitioning to a municipal fire department has occasionally surfaced over the years, with some residents wondering at past town meetings why it hasn’t already happened. However, he said, the idea is now being viewed with increasing urgency based on growth in Berlin and pressures on a department, that like others in Vermont, is struggling to recruit and retain volunteers.
“The department itself is holding it’s own, but it’s not keeping up with the rate of expansion or growth in the town,” he said, acknowledging mounting financial pressures and capital equipment needs.
Select Board Chair Brad Towne said while members haven’t made any decisions, they are open to the idea.
“We’ve decided (to take a look), pursue it a little bit,” Towne said Thursday, pointing to the results of a hastily arranged “non-binding straw poll” that was conducted in conjunction with a single-issue special election on May 23.
Many residents who voted the Montpelier Senior Activity Center’s funding request, which, due to a mix-up, wasn’t included on the Town Meeting Day ballot, never saw the straw poll.
Town Clerk Rachel Giroux said the results of what amounted to a one-question poll indicated 45 favored the creation of a municipal fire department; eight were opposed; and nine chose not to answer the question that few knew was even being asked.
“It was very last-minute,” Giroux said, noting funding for the senior center was approved, 83-30, on a day when a tiny sliver of the town’s 1,885 voters cast ballots.
Despite the tiny sample size, Towne said the straw poll reflected some measure of support for an idea that, until Monday night, hadn’t been on the board’s warned agenda in some time.
Monday’s agenda item, “Local Options Tax and Berlin Volunteer Fire Department Discussion and Decision,” reflects an attempt to link two very different ideas. Both will require voter approval, and the current thinking is both will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot next March.
The select board is eager to revive a failed charter change that would pave the way for the imposition of a new 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol in Berlin, where voters have repeatedly rejected local option tax proposals — often by wide margins — in the past.
The latest vote, held last November, was by far the closest. The charter change failed, 556-627.
Officials were buoyed by the 71-vote margin of defeat, and are eager to tap a new source of revenue to relieve pressure on the local property tax rate, which shot up roughly 24 cents for homeowners.
The education homestead rate accounts for 11.48 cents of that increase, with the balance tied to the board’s decision to include any surplus funds as a source of budget revenue. The result was a 12.5-cent increase in the municipal portion of the tax rate.
That’s a big number in Berlin, where the cost of government is on the rise and the creation of a new municipal department is on the table.
Municipal fire departments are far more common than not in Vermont and Berlin sits between three of them. Barre and Montpelier both operate full-time fire and ambulance departments and Northfield’s department – like Berlin’s – largely relies on paid volunteers.
Once common in Vermont, autonomous volunteer fire departments are a rarity. Berlin’s is one of them, as are East Montpelier’s and Woodbury’s.
Other municipalities, like Williamstown, have made the shift Berlin is about to start talking about — one that requires the department to surrender its autonomy in order to leverage efficiencies and economies associated with being run by the town.
Staab said accounting the department is paying $1,200 a month for services that could be easily absorbed by the town treasurer’s office. There is a potential for savings in areas like insurance and, with respect to the option tax proposal, the potential to create well funded capital equipment plan at a time when the cost of buying firetrucks is rapidly rising.
“I think it goes hand-in-hand with the option tax,” Staab said of a merger that will be the subject of a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the municipal office building.
There will be a virtual option — the link can be found at berlinvt.gov — and the goal is to create a steering committee to provide support and guidance for the process.
The composition of the committee hasn’t been finalized, but it is expected to include representatives of the select board, the volunteer fire department, the nonprofit that runs it, and perhaps three community members.
Residents interested in serving on the committee are encouraged to attend the Aug. 7 hearing. If they can’t attend in-person, or virtually, prospective committee members can email letters of interest to townadministrator@/berlinvt.gov. Letters of interest can also be dropped off or mailed to the town offices at 108 Shed Road, Berlin, VT 05602.
Staab said there are a number of issues to consider with respect to a possible merger with the town including how future fire chiefs would be selected.
“There’s lots of different pieces the steering committee will have to address,” he said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com