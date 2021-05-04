BERLIN — Could snowmobiles be tooling up Irish Hill before the road that runs by entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall reopens to through traffic?
That is the $1.4 million question in Berlin where it appears likely snowmobiles will be allowed to use the town forest when winter rolls back around, but plans to replace a failed culvert that undermined one end of Fisher Road are still in limbo.
Two weeks after expressing concern that a needed easement hasn’t been signed, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski told the Select Board the window is still closing and the voter-approved project remains stalled before the starting line.
Badowski said he fears a road that has been closed since the culvert failed last summer and will be out of commission this summer, will remain closed through next summer.
“If we don’t get this (easement) done in fairly short order, I’m not sure we’re going to get this done in 2021,” he said of the $1.4 million project voters approved on Town Meeting Day.
Badowski said the town is no closer to being able to solicit bids from contractors and ordering the precast concrete components of a bridge-like arch that will replace structurally compromised culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road. Neither, he said, can happen until the state signs off on the final design, which is expected shortly, and the town obtains an easement from LaGue Inc.
Badowski said state approval is expected “soon,” but while Chip LaGue has expressed support for the project and a willingness to work with the town, it hasn’t translated into an easement that must be in place for the project to proceed as currently envisioned.
Chairman Justin Lawrence said he had spoken at length with LaGue since the board’s last meeting and was optimistic the matter could be swiftly resolved.
“He (LaGue) wants to be done with this,” Lawrence said. “He wants to work with the town and the board.”
Acting on Lawrence’s suggestion, the board agreed to invite LaGue to attend the board’s May 17 meeting to discuss the proposed easement, prompting Badowski to note LaGue had been invited to attend Monday night’s board meeting, as well as the one held two weeks ago.
LaGue did attend last month’s virtual meeting, but later told The Times Argus he was unable to activate his microphone at the time. He said at the time, he did not expect reaching an arrangement with the town would be a problem.
That hasn’t yet happened and needs to unless the town opts for a redesign that would require altering at least one of the structural components and pursuing a more expensive approach to the project.
Badowski couldn’t say how much more expensive Monday night, but he noted the structural components will require a 10-week lead time and can’t be ordered until the easement has been obtained, or the design has been modified.
Based on the 10-week estimate, even if the board were able to obtain the requested easement at its May 17 meeting and immediately place the order, the structural components for what will be a 28-foot-long arch wouldn’t arrive until the end of July — leaving no margin for error on a project that is expected to take nearly three months to complete and must be largely finished by Oct. 15.
Selectman David Sawyer raised another potential wild card Monday night when he wondered whether the cost of concrete would climb and availability could become an issue as companies fill orders for projects that were deferred as result of the pandemic last year.
While there is a sense of urgency with respect to replacing the failed culvert on Fisher Road, there doesn’t appear to be many remaining hurdles with respect to a controversial plan to create a snowmobile trail through the town forest on Irish Hill.
Board members were told the Conservation Commission is wrapping up work on a revised management plan for the town forest and, after walking the property with representatives of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) a suitable path for the new trail has been identified.
Commission member Wendy Bolles said the board, which has supported the proposed trail, should have the revised plan in hand by the end of the week and be in a position to approve it when it meets May 17. She said the Vermont Land Trust, which holds an easement on the town-owned property, would “rubber stamp” the requested change, creating a recreational use that isn’t currently allowed.
“There’s nothing that is really going to stop it,” she said.
Lawrence thanked the commission for its work and said he was “encouraged” by a recent site visit to the town forest, which underscored the need to replace a bridge that has been a concern of the commission’s.
“That bridge is in really bad shape,” he said.
While VAST has offered to replace the bridge, Lawrence said he believed the town should own it and limit the association’s financial commitment to the project to excavation work needed to replace it and install a bridge on a separate section of the proposed VAST trail on nearby Black Road.
The board unanimously agreed to use $3,000 it previously included in the conservation fund to pay for the bridge project.
The biggest expense involves more $2,500 needed to pay for hemlock decking.
The board was told the decking could be ready in weeks, but Bolles said installation should wait until fall when the spring ephemeral plants in that sensitive area are dormant.
The delay suggested by Bolles would protect the plants without preventing the work that is contemplated from being completed before winter. Beside the bridge, some “branching” and dealing with a few downed trees, she said there isn’t much work to do.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
