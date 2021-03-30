BERLIN — No town center or “new town center?”
Presented with what they were told is a “take it or leave it” offer with respect to Berlin’s pending request to host what would be Vermont’s third “new town center development district,” the Select Board reluctantly agreed to accept conditions that will radically alter the proposal.
The board’s unanimous decision — one that included a request for temporary relief from one of the conditions — came during a special meeting Monday.
Joining board members during the online session were planning commissioners, the town’s consultant and representatives of the Berlin Mall, the Central Vermont Medical Center, Downstreet Housing and Community Development and Evernorth.
All have more than a passing interest in a new town center application that was the product of a years-long process and the subject of a hearing before the Vermont Downtown Development Board last week.
That hearing didn’t produce a decision and the Select Board was told the new town center application would be denied if it didn’t agree to the conditions contained in a draft findings prepared for the downtown board by the staff of the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
“Our understanding is, it’s a ‘take it or leave it (offer),” said consultant Brandy Saxton.
Saxton, who emailed a real-time rebuttal to members of the downtown board in the middle of last week’s hearing, participated in a Friday meeting with department staff in an effort to persuade them to change some of the proposed conditions.
“They were not interested in having that conversation with us,” she said.
Among the more notable changes recommended by staff is one that would cut the size of the proposed new town center. Most of the Central Vermont Medical Center campus on the north side of Fisher Road would be eliminated from the proposed district as would roughly 10 acres of hospital-owned property that abuts the mall’s 60-acre tract on the south side of Fisher Road. Kohl’s and the car dealerships on the other side of the mall’s Fisher Road entrance would be dropped as well.
The conditions leave the door open to expanding the boundaries to include the CVMC properties after its master planning process is concluded and other studies, including one involving Fisher Road, are completed.
Though Saxton had warned the car dealerships could be a tough sell, the bulk of CVMC’s 62-acre campus and the 10 undeveloped acres that abut the mall’s parking lot, had been a key part of an evolving proposal for nearly a year.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said that’s what made the change so confounding.
“These conditions came out of the blue,” he said. “We had no inkling the CVMC properties were even being thought of.”
Badowski said those properties — particularly the 10-acres — were viewed as important contributors to the tax increment financing (TIF) district Berlin hopes to secure as a way to generate revenue to finance infrastructure improvements needed to attract development on property primarily owned by the mall.
Construction of “Chestnut Place” — a 98-unit senior housing project — is well underway a stone’s throw from Walmart and the Select Board was told the fate of a separate housing development likely hinged on the town’s ability to secure the new town center designation.
That 30-unit project — “Fox Run” — is a joint venture of Downstreet and Evernorth and representatives of both organizations said the project is at a critical phase and financing will likely hinge on the designation decision.
Asked if the project wouldn’t happen if the designation was denied, Julie Curtin, chief operating officer at Downstreet, indicated that may well be the case.
“It is at serious risk of that,” she said.
In a point-by-point rebuttal that was emailed to members of the downtown board during last week’s hearing Berlin officials repeatedly suggested that might be intentional.
“The applicant (Berlin) remains concerned that staff have been strategically seeking to delay the application as they have been aware of the town’s intent to obtain designation in advance of decisions being made about Fox Run’s applications for funding are considered this spring,” the email states.
The document closes with a similar assertion.
“It is the applicant’s (Berlin’s) position that the conditions of approval recommended in this draft decision are intended to achieve the same outcome — delay the effective date of the designation to prevent (the mall’s owner) Heidenberg Properties from receiving any benefits that would flow from being within a designated center until after all Act 250 proceedings have been adjudicated and to reduce the likelihood that Downstreet Housing and Evernorth will secure the funding needed for the Fox Run project, thus seriously undermining the viability of the Berlin Town Center project,” it states.
Among other things, the town’s rebuttal suggests those responsible for crafting the draft findings consistently “misinterpreted” Berlin’s land-use regulations and aspects of its application. Also, it questioned the delay in processing the application, which was filed on Feb. 1, not heard until after the 45-day window for making a decision had lapsed last week and won’t be taken up again until April 12.
While the rebuttal suggests scuttling the Fox Run project could be a motivation for staff, Planning Commission Chairwoman Karla Nuissl told Select Board members the housing project might be the only reason Berlin’s application wasn’t flat-out denied.
“I’m going to be brutally honest and say I think this conditional approval has a lot to do with Fox Run, and I’m afraid that if we don’t move forward now, and we don’t have that Fox Run project in the works we might not ever get the (new town center) designation,” she said. “There are a few groups out there that are quite opposed to this project.”
Planning Commissioner Polly McMurtry agreed.
“I got the sense that the (downtown) board would like to provide the designation with the conditions and mostly because of Fox Run,” she said. “They want to see the housing.”
Nuissl described the Fox Run proposal as a chance for Berlin to get its “foot in the door,” secure the new town center designation and get to work convincing skeptical members of the downtown board the town is serious about cultivating a pedestrian-friendly new town center.
Though Nuissl said the proposed conditions “aren’t ideal” and would hamper plans to create Berlin’s equivalent of a traditional downtown, the alternative would be to acknowledge a colossal waste of time and money.
“I’m afraid that if we stop now, it’s just money that we threw out and we’re never going to get the designation,” she said.
Told they had until Tuesday morning to respond, the Select Board authorized Badowski to indicate the town is willing to live with the conditions while requesting one, which would require on-street parking on streets within the new town center, be temporarily waived.
Ken Simon of Heidenberg Properties, said plans to reconstruct and reorient the mall’s entrance on Route 62 as part of the new town center project make it senseless to invest heavily in repairing and widening the existing road to accommodate on-street parking in an area where “no one is going to park.”
“It’s a reasonable ask,” Simon said.
Badowski said Tuesday he conveyed the Select Board’s decision and its request to defer the on-street parking requirement for four years, to Josh Hanford, chairman of the downtown board and commissioner of the housing and community development department.
While the Select Board has indicated it is willing to live with the proposed conditions, town officials are troubled that with a boundary adjustment that removed CVMC from the new town center after being encouraged to include it by state officials earlier on in the process.
The change — particularly with respect to the 10-acre parcel that abuts the mall’s parking lot, could either delay the town’s request for a tax increment financing (TIF) district, or require it to proceed with a smaller version that won’t have as much potential to generate revenue to help finance infrastructure like streets and sidewalks.
