BERLIN — There apparently will be no talking Town Clerk Rosemary Morse out of plans to retire nine months and three elections before her latest term expires next March.
A month after informing the Select Board of Morse’s plans to retire June 30, Town Administrator Vince Conti resumed his awkward role as middle man between the board’s elected members and the town’s elected clerk.
Board members who recently asked Conti to invite Morse to one of their meetings was told she isn’t interested.
“The answer was ‘no,’” Conti said. “She (Morse) is not willing to do that at this time.”
It isn’t clear that will change between now and the June 30 date Morse included the letter announcing her midterm retirement after 20 years as town clerk that Conti read aloud in her absence last month.
In the letter, Morse outlined the reasons for her earlier than expected retirement — some that can be traced to her perception of how past Select Boards have valued the town clerk’s office when it comes to compensation.
“I no longer need or want to continue trying to get select boards to understand the importance of the town clerk’s office, or to continue to fight for equality with other town employees,” Morse wrote at the time. “It is for these reasons, with much sadness and a heavy heart, I have come to my conclusion it is time for someone else to be the Berlin town clerk.”
The letter prompted the board, which recently welcomed two new members, to ask Conti to invite Morse and her assistant, Corinne Cooper, to a meeting.
Board member Flo Smith said Monday she was disappointed that would not happen.
“I was really hoping that Rosemary (Morse) would come before us and have the discussion because I think, as a Select Board, we are in a position where we need to be as proactive as possible, Smith said.
“We value her (Morse), her experience (and) her expertise,” she added, wondering whether Morse could be persuaded to withdraw her resignation and remain on the job at least until her term expires in March.
While Conti acknowledged that was possible, he wouldn’t bet on it based on his conversations with Morse.
“She (Morse) told me she’s not going to be withdrawing (her letter of resignation),” Conti said. “She doesn’t plan on it.”
According to Conti, the board will have to decide what to do about the looming vacancy, and while it can technically wait until June 30, members agreed they probably shouldn’t.
“We’ve got to have our ducks in a row before the end of June,” board member Dave Sawyer said, noting the volume of paperwork processed by Morse’s office given that Berlin is home to Central Vermont Medical Center.
The presence of the medical center within the town’s corporate boundaries generates a disproportionately high number of birth and death certificates in a town the the size of Berlin.
Conti said there are a couple of elections — one in August and another in November — on the horizon and Morse has been running them in Berlin since she was first elected town clerk in 2002.
Sawyer suggested Cooper, who has served as Morse’s assistant, would be a logical choice if she is willing to take on the added responsibility.
Conti said that is a much safer bet.
“I’m relatively confident she (Cooper) is interested,” he said.
Whoever is appointed would serve through Town Meeting Day in March when voters would fill the position. That’s when Morse’s latest three-year term would have expired anyway.
While some Vermont communities have shifted to appointed clerks and others — Berlin included — have appointed treasurers, Morse made the case for maintaining the elected clerk’s position in her letter of resignation.
