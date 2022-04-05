BERLIN — It’s an election year and Town Clerk Rosemary Morse is voting with her feet — opting to walk away from an office she’s held for 20 years less than two months before the August primaries.
Acting at Morse’s request, Town Administrator Vince Conti read her letter of resignation into the record at the start of Monday night’s Select Board meeting.
The letter signals Morse’s plans to retire on June 30 — nine months and three elections before her latest three-year term is scheduled to expire on Town Meeting Day next March.
Attempts to reach Morse for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but her letter describes a bittersweet decision reached by a woman who loves what she does, but has come to feel unappreciated and under-compensated by those elected to run the town.
“I’ve always taken this office very seriously and done my very best to serve the residents of Berlin first,” she wrote. “I love doing this job.”
That said, Morse noted that while she has always felt “respected” by residents who have repeatedly elected her since 2002, she hasn’t always felt that way about “various select boards.”
“Some select boards have seemed to treat the town clerk and assistant town clerk positions as unimportant and not as worthy as other positions within the town,” she wrote, noting that a former board member once described the work she does as “menial” and some have expressed frustration that they have no say over the independently elected office.
In Morse’s view that shouldn’t change after she steps down at the end of the current fiscal year.
“If the town clerk’s position ever becomes a select board-appointed position the residents would lose the last employees of town government that work solely for them,” she wrote, adding: “Every position in the town would then work for the select board and not the residents.”
According to Morse, that could potentially prevent future occupants of her office from challenging questionable decisions.
“If the town clerk and assistant town clerk ever answer to the Select Board only, my fear is that following the statutes and law could then become less important than keeping their jobs,” she wrote.
Over the course of the past 15 years Morse indicated she sought, without much success, to persuade the Select Board to return to the past practice of paying the clerk a salary comparable to what it pays the town’s once elected, but now appointed town treasurer. She credited the board for taking a step in that direction and for increasing her part-time assistant, Corinne Cooper, to full-time last year.
“I truly thought some headway had been made … regarding both positions and going forward it would continue (but) it became very obvious at the beginning of this year that was not going to happen in either case,” she wrote.
After enduring a pandemic during which her decision to limit in-person access to the clerk’s office was questioned, Morse indicated she’d had enough. It didn’t help that over the course of the last two years she lost her father to cancer and has been helping to care for her 90-year-old mother.
“I no longer need or want to continue trying to get select boards to understand the importance of the town clerk’s office, or to continue to fight for equality with other town employees,” she wrote. “It is for these reasons, with much sadness and a heavy heart, I have come to my conclusion it is time for someone else to be the Berlin town clerk.”
The board didn’t immediately react after Conti finished reading Morse’s letter of resignation Monday night and he said on Tuesday no decisions have been made about how to proceed when she steps down June 30.
Barring the scheduling of a special election to select a new town clerk between then and now, Conti said the board would likely appoint a temporary replacement — Cooper is the obvious option — until an election is held. He said that could happen in conjunction with already scheduled elections in August or November, or could wait until Town Meeting Day next March when Morse’s current term would have expired.
Only three different people have been elected town clerk in Berlin in the past 60 years and Morse, who has decided to step down after 20 years in office is one of them. She replaced Dorothy Hartman, who was elected town clerk in 1987 and retired in 2002 when Morse was elected. Hartman was the long-time assistant for Mabel Brown who served as Berlin’s town clerk from 1961 until retiring in 1986.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
