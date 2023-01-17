BERLIN — With the Washington Central School Board now weighing a budget proposal that could increase the education tax rate in Berlin by more than 11 cents, the town’s select board just adopted a $4.1 million spending request, which, if approved by voters in March, would trigger its own double-digit rate hike.
Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle pegged the projected increase at roughly 13 cents Monday night, telling board members approval of their budget, as well as an increased appropriation requested by the volunteer fire department and spending requests for an assortment of outside organizations, would add $260 to the tax bill for a $200,000 home.
That number could go higher, because while the board adopted its budget and approved a Town Meeting Day warning, organizations have until Thursday to submit petitions and there are eight who don’t need to collect any signatures if they are asking for the same amount of money voters approved last year.
The Montpelier Senior Activity Center is a phone call away from renewing its request for $20,000 and Green Mountain Transit still has time to again ask for $10,900 without submitting a petition.
There are six other organizations in the same boat, though none of those requests exceed $1,000 and most are less.
The numbers discussed on Monday night assumes none of those requests to come are renewed before Thursday’s deadline and that the total amount of voter-approved assistance will drop from roughly $98,000 a year ago to a little more than $64,000 this year.
On a night when percentages — some more questionable than others — were batted around, board members settled on a budget request they were told would boost spending by 7.3%.
That number still reflects an 8% wage increase for town employees not covered by the recently negotiated contract with the local police union. Board members were told the wage adjustment amounts to roughly $32,000 in extra spending for nine employees — a mix of administrative and highway employees. They were also reminded the increase is part of what has been a two-year effort to boost wages in a community Town Administrator Vince Conti said has been playing “catch up” with other Vermont municipalities.
Still, 8% on top of last year’s larger than usual increase initially sounded steep to some board members who suggested a wage hike of 5% or 6%, potentially coupled with bonuses might solve the problem.
Chair Brad Towne wasn’t one of them.
Towne argued in favor of the 8% increase, suggesting it is warranted based on the current rate of inflation and needed to retain the town’s current workforce.
“I’m not seeing this as a pay increase, I’m just seeing this as keeping the employees’ boats level and not sinking,” he said.
That argument ultimately won out, as board members agreed to the wage increase for the town’s recently expanded workforce.
The mid-year addition of two new positions — an assistant town treasurer and a ninth police officer — are hitting the budget for the first time. Both have been filled, but neither was included in the spending plan voters were asked to approve in March.
A proposal to add a third new position — this one a half-time zoning enforcement officer — was dropped from consideration.
Included on a short list of recommendations suggested by Conti, eliminating the part-time position shaved $26,000 from the budget’s bottom line and board members agreed to cut another $60,000 requested by the public works board. The request would have amounted to a taxpayer subsidy of municipal water and sewer systems that serve small sections of the community.
The only other adjustment proposed by Conti and approved by the board was a $68,000 reduction to the capital budget.
Though the money was technically “cut,” it was more a cosmetic adjustment. Conti proposed using pandemic-related federal funding to pay for one of two new police cruisers and new guns and ammunition for the police department. Those two expenses totaled roughly $68,000. He also proposed using an additional $180,000 in funding the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act to invest in new highway equipment.
Board members flirted with the idea of using additional ARPA money to cover the cost of either the assistant treasurer’s position, the new police officer, or both to further drive down the increase tied to the budget.
Conti cautioned against a strategy that would defer the increase associated with positions that already exist for another year and essentially use ARPA money to cover operating costs.
In addition to the budget proposed by the select board, voters will be asked to approve more than $420,000 for the volunteer fire department, an increase of roughly $56,000, or about 13%.
Both are responsible for a projected tax increase that doesn’t factor in the effect the budget for the Washington Central Unified Union School District would have on Berlin.
The Washington Central School Board will resume — and likely conclude — its budget deliberations Wednesday night. Two proposals remain on the table and the estimated education property tax rate in Berlin would increase under either of them. Under the more modest proposal, the increase in the rate would be about 8 cents, or $80 per $100,000 assessed property value. The other proposal would require a rate increase of more than 11 cents in Berlin, adding roughly $116 to the tax bill per $100,000 in property value.
Either scenario would push the total tax rate hike facing voters in Berlin more than 20 cents and it would be closer to 25 cents if the board opts for the latter version, a “level of service” proposal that reflects a spending increase of just less than 10%.
