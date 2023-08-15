BERLIN — There will be no rush to reopen a structurally compromised leg of Paine Turnpike North that has now been closed for more than a month.

Between the intersections of Route 62 and Fisher Road, the affected portion of Paine Turnpike North will remain barricaded for the foreseeable future as town officials explore a “permanent” fix to a problem that was exposed when floodwaters overwhelmed a culvert and undermined the pavement and subsurface utilities.

