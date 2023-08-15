BERLIN — There will be no rush to reopen a structurally compromised leg of Paine Turnpike North that has now been closed for more than a month.
Between the intersections of Route 62 and Fisher Road, the affected portion of Paine Turnpike North will remain barricaded for the foreseeable future as town officials explore a “permanent” fix to a problem that was exposed when floodwaters overwhelmed a culvert and undermined the pavement and subsurface utilities.
It doesn’t look horrible from a distance — just a couple of sinkholes and a third one now developing in the vicinity of the culvert that funnels Pond Brook beneath the town road on its way to Montpelier’s water treatment plant. However, a closer inspection, like the one conducted by the select board Monday night, suggest the scope of the problem is bigger than it first appears and, as yet ill-defined.
“Photos don’t do it justice,” said board member Ture Nelson, who is pinch-hitting as town administrator while Vince Conti is on an extended unpaid leave of absence.
Based on the board’s Monday night decision, Nelson said Conti, who could be away for up to a year, will likely be back on the job before the barricades are removed and Paine Turnpike North is reopened to through traffic.
“I would say it’s going to be closed for at least a year,” Nelson said, noting municipal water and sewer lines are exposed and a significant portion of the road’s sub-base was scoured away.
“It’s just suspended over bare air,” he said of the road. “I wouldn’t even recommend walking on it in some places.”
With the “pavement caving in,” the question before the board Monday was whether to pursue a temporary fix that would allow the reopening of the road while officials pursue a permanent solution.
Acting on the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Tim Davis, board members agreed the barricades should remain amid questions about how much a temporary repair might cost and how effective it would actually be.
Nelson said patching the road would require ripping a good bit of it up just to determine the extent of the damage. That, he said, could get expensive and board members agreed the money would be better spent on a permanent solution.
Nelson said that will take time, the town hasn’t identified financing and state approval of a yet-to-be-engineered solution.
“We’re talking a Fisher Road type fix,” he said, citing the replacement of a massive culvert just downstream of the current trouble spot with a bridge-like arch that has since replaced it on Fisher Road.
The new structure wasn’t the first one proposed, was part of a project that ultimately cost more than $1.4 million and resulted in a decision to close one end of Berlin’s busiest town road for 18 months.
Nelson said engineers for the state Agency of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration have visited the site and the state plans to conduct a hydrology study that will inform the engineer that designs a solution that will likely require upgrading the existing culvert.
A tributary of the Winooski River, Pond Brook flows from Berlin Pond under Paine Turnpike South, Interstate 89, Crosstown Road, Route 62, Richardson Road, Paine Turnpike North, and Fisher Road and the Barre-Montpelier Road.
The Fisher Road culvert was recently replaced and town officials are grappling with two — the one on Paine Turnpike North and another on nearby Richardson Road — that failed during last month’s flood.
Nelson said a temporary bridge has been installed on Richardson Road, a dead-end street that serves several homes off Paine Turnpike North. The latter road remains barricaded near the intersections of Richardson Road and Fisher Road, and, while it is well-traveled, the fact that it will be closed for some time won’t create the inconvenience associated with the Fisher Road project.
Among other things, Fisher Road runs by the signalized intersection created by the entrances to the Central Vermont Medical Center and the Central Vermont Marketplace — formerly the Berlin Mall.
Paine Turnpike North is largely undeveloped in the area of the culvert. Access to and from the State Police barracks, Berlin Elementary School, the local branch of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department are not affected on the Route 62 end and, while one home is within the barricade on the Fisher Road end, it is a comfortable distance from the undermined section of road.
Nelson said the town is hoping to secure funding from the Federal Highway Administration to help cover the cost of the Paine Turnpike North project and is eyeing other options for the culvert on Richardson Road.
