BERLIN — The Select Board is poised to ask voters for authorization to borrow up to $1.4 million to fix a failed culvert that has turned one of the town’s busiest roads into a dead end street.
On a night when they received a favorable financial report from their accountant, and fixed the dates for a pair of virtual public hearings, board members reviewed a draft ballot for the Town Meeting Day elections and an extra article they will add this year.
With Fisher Road out of commission because of the failure of the massive culvert that funnels Pond Brook under the road near the intersection of Paine Turnpike North, the board tentatively agreed to ask voters for authorization to finance the $1.4 million fix over a period of 30 years.
The amount and the term of the loan are “not to exceed” numbers that reflect an engineer’s best estimate involving the cost of replacing the massive culvert with a precast concrete bridge-like structure later this year.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski told board members he has reached out to the State Infrastructure Bank program, which is operated by the Vermont Economic Development Authority in conjunction with the state Agency of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, and is in the process of submitting a draft application for a 30-year loan.
Badowski told board members he would seek approval for that application when they meet on Jan. 18 and finalize language for the question they agreed should be added to the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Essentially, voters will be asked to authorize the board to obtain financing for the Fisher Road project, which estimates indicate could cost more than $1.3 million.
Given the nature of the project, the recommended source of that financing is the State Infrastructure Bank, which, Badowski noted, would require a 20% local match while allowing the town to finance the balance over 30 years.
Responding to a question posed by Chairman Brad Towne, Badowski said the projected life of the proposed structure would easily exceed 40 years.
Board members have agreed doing nothing isn’t an option given the strategic location of Fisher Road, which runs by all of the entrances to the Central Vermont Medical Center, as well as one of the entrances to the Berlin Mall. Though those entrances still are accessible because the Route 62 end of Fisher Road is not affected by the failed culvert, the end that serves as a popular shortcut for hospital-bound motorists from Montpelier has been closed for months and will remain that way until repairs are complete.
The draft ballot reviewed by board members during their virtual meeting Monday night doesn’t yet include the request involving the Fisher Road project and doesn’t yet reflect a couple of key figures. One is the annual request from the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department. The other is the board’s own budget request, which remains a work in progress and will be the subject of a special board meeting tonight.
Town Clerk Rosemary Morse has included requests from all organizations that sought funding last year, but has flagged several pending notifications the requests will be renewed.
As result of concerns about COVID-19 the board has waived the petition requirement, but Morse said Tuesday that organizations still need to ask for their requests to be included on the ballot.
The board, which last month agreed to cancel Berlin’s traditional town meeting, agreed Monday there is no need for a pre-town meeting this year. All voting will be by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 2.
The board reviewed the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and were told by accountant Linda Mullen the town’s unassigned fund balance swelled from nearly $604,000 last year to more nearly $932,000 this year. That spendable surplus is part of a larger year-end fund balance that grew from $1.2 million to nearly $1.6 million during the last fiscal year — a favorable swing of more than $366,000.
According to Mullen, the audit raised no red flags and showed the town took in roughly $192,000 more revenue than anticipated and underspent its voter-approved budget by about $212,000.
Board members approved the dates for two public hearings, including one that will be held before its Jan. 18 meeting. The virtual hearing, which is set for 6:30 p.m., will provide residents another opportunity to weigh in on the official map, capital improvement plan and proposed zoning plan that are part of Berlin’s pending application for “new town center” designation.
The board will field public comments about a request to create a snowmobile trail across town-owned land on Irish Hill during a Jan. 20 public hearing that will be hosted by the Conservation Commission. That virtual hearing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Those interested in attending either public hearings can find information about how to log on or call in at the town’s website, berlinvt.org
david.delcore @timesargus.com
