BERLIN — The Select Board welcomed a favorable audit featuring a seven-figure surplus and discussed a restructuring plan that would involve creating a new position and eventually eliminating an existing board.
The latter plan enjoys the endorsement of the Public Works Board who are advocating the creation of a new full-time position and the creation of a public works department that would make its oversight of the town’s water and sewer utilities unnecessary.
Those oversight responsibilities would eventually shift to Town Administrator Vince Conti though the operation of the proposed department would be financed exclusively through water and sewer rates, not property taxes.
While the town has made strategic investments in expanding its water and sewer systems in an effort to spur development, most residents don’t use them and don’t pay for their operation.
That wouldn’t change under the plan Conti floated by a somewhat skeptical Select Board during its meeting Monday night.
Though Selectman John Quinn III said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the idea, he suggested the benefits and potential pitfalls of the plan should be clearly articulated before investing in a new position.
“I’m a little nervous taking on a (new) employee before it’s super-defined,” he said, suggesting he’d have reservations about creating what would amount to a department of one.
“We’re asking for a management position without any employees,” he said. “How quickly do we plan on ramping up?”
Conti said there isn’t a clear answer to that question, though he had priced out the worst-case cost of the position — a little more than $127,000 — based on an $80,000 salary, a family health insurance plan and other associated costs.
Some of that money — roughly $88,000 — could come from contracts with two separate consultants who provide services, ranging from meter reading to routine repairs and maintenance, that could be brought in house.
With one long-time consultant, Ron Mercier, nearing retirement, Conti said the Public Works Board is eager to bring someone on to facilitate a looming transition.
Quinn, who is stepping down from the board next month, suggested a more compelling case be made to ratepayers.
“Right now, in my head, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Board members took no action on the proposal at a meeting Rob Allen, chair of the Public Works Board, was unable to attend.
Conti said he would invite Allen to a future meeting to renew the discussion and determine how to proceed.
When it comes to finances, board members were told the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, was very good to the town.
Instead of ending the year with a fund balance that shrunk by just over $100,000 as feared, board members were told it swelled by more than $550,000. The $650,000 swing pushed the year-end surplus comfortably over $2.1 million and the board was told nearly $1.35 million of that money is unassigned.
The balance has been earmarked for a variety of purposes, ranging for records restoration to a reappraisal, but most is cash on hand to cover more than one-third of the $3.8 million budget voters will be asked to approve next month.
Board members welcomed the clean audit and the healthier than expected fund balance, which swelled from just less than $1.6 million to more than $2.13 million in a year when it was expected to drop below $1.5 million.
