BERLIN — A massive culvert that runs beneath the road that serves Central Vermont Medical Center has severely deteriorated, prompting the Select Board to explore an expedited and expensive fix.
That process lurched forward Monday night as board members agreed to pursue a project that back-of-the-napkin estimates suggest could cost roughly $400,000 without nailing down how to pay for it or knowing whether the state will sign off on the proposed solution.
Acting Town Administrator Tom Badowski told board members those questions will have to be answered in coming weeks, if not days, but a signal they are prepared to move swiftly on an emergency repair would keep all options on the table.
Technically, Badowski said, “doing nothing” is one of those options, but it isn’t one he, or the town’s engineer, would recommend given the current condition of a culvert he described as an extremely critical piece of town-owned infrastructure.
If the culvert fails — and board members were told it easily could if repairs have to wait until next year — it could take out one end of Fisher Road, along with two force-water mains and a soon-to-be-installed sewer main that run just above it.
One of the two water mains, like Fisher Road, serves the regional hospital, the other is owned by the town, which is in the process of expanding its sewer system in that area.
Badowski told board members the severely corroded culvert was recently discovered by the contractor – DuBois Construction – hired to complete the $2.2 million sewer line extension. That project runs along Paine Turnpike North from the intersection of Fisher Road to the intersection of Route 62.
The bottom of the inlet of the culvert is completely gone for about 30 feet — a condition that likely contributed to a large sinkhole that briefly closed Fisher Road in late March and has since been repaired.
The culvert hasn’t been tested much this summer, but board members were told a few fall rainstorms could change that and spring runoff certainly would.
Badowski said the now bottomless culvert is no longer handling water the way it should and instead of being funneled under the road by the subsurface steel structure with the 12.5-foot-wide diameter it is scouring soils around it.
Robert Clark, of Otter Creek Engineering, said that could become a real problem later this fall and waiting until next summer to address the issue — after spring run off and rains — was a real risk.
“It’s just a matter of time before it fails,” said Clark, who remotely attended the board’s in-person meeting.
According to Badowski, conversations with DuBois pegged the construction costs associated with installing an aluminum “sleeve” inside the corroded galvanized steel culvert could easily exceed $300,000, while the sleeve itself would cost about $75,000.
Board members were told proceeding with a rapid repair would likely take the possibility of obtaining a state grant to help pay for the work off the table, while waiting could more than double the cost of the project in the event the culvert fails and must be replaced.
Badowski said the town does have between $340,000 to $390,000 in various reserve funds that could be used to cover the cost of the work, presuming the fix proposed by Otter Creek satisfies state regulators. He said another option — one the board is considering would be ask voters to approve long-term financing for the project, and possibly other infrastructure improvements, during the November elections.
Among the chief advantages of floating a bond issue would be that the town wouldn’t have to deplete all of its reserves to cover one unbudgeted expense.
Another is the potential to seek funding for at least two other town projects that have lingered. Replacing a failing culvert on Richardson Road and upgrading the deck on Lovers Lane bridge were cited as possibilities. The Richardson Road project is expected to cost $250,000, while making repairs needed to reopen the bridge on Lovers Lane has an estimated price tag of $100,000.
Before finalizing any list or making any decisions, Chairman Brad Towne instructed Badowski to evaluate the condition of two culverts on Crosstown Road. Both are similar in size and design to the one on Fisher Road.
Towne and others seemed open to the idea of proposing a bond issue, even as they noted the schedule they were presented would necessarily require repairs be finished before the vote could be held in November.
“We could have the project pretty well all wrapped up before we even know if we’ve got the bond,” said Selectman John Quinn III.
While that uncertainty isn’t a deal-breaker, members agreed obtaining legal clarity on whether it is permissible to request voter approval to finance work that has already been completed.
Timing is an open question as well and Badowski was asked to find out when a vote would need to be warned to be on the ballot in November. Board members agreed to hold a special meeting next week if needed.
The town’s willingness to proceed with repairs isn’t the only factor in play. The state must sign off on an analysis that suggests the proposed solution can comfortably handle the volume of water generated by a 50-year storm, other permits may be needed, and a waiver permitting the work to continue past Oct. 1 would also be needed.
Typically the state restricts work like the culvert replacement to a season that runs from June 15 to Oct. 1, though board members were told a good case could be made for obtaining a waiver if all of the other pieces fall into place. The alternative would involve rolling the dice and waiting until mid-June to address a culvert that could be beyond comparatively economical repair at that point.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
