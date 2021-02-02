BERLIN — Snowmobiles won’t be tooling up Irish Hill any time soon, but the Select Board hasn’t ditched an idea that provoked pushback from some nervous neighbors Monday night.
Concerned the board could be poised to make a pivotal decision about whether to expand recreational use of the town-owned Irish Hill trail network, several residents urged members to pump the brakes on the pending request that was the subject of a recent public hearing.
The idea isn’t without support. Roughly 100 residents have signed a petition backing the idea of extending an existing snowmobile trail network up Irish Hill and nearly half of the 59 people who filled out a recently circulated survey indicated support for the proposal.
At least a couple of board members — John Quinn III and Justin Lawrence — say they believe the concerns raised by those who object to the proposal can be addressed, and both urged the board to stop spinning its tracks Monday night.
Though some suggested otherwise, Quinn stressed he wasn’t looking for an up-or-down vote on the trail request that was submitted last year by the Barre Town Thunder Chickens and said the maybe-next-winter approach that was suggested by some Monday night was precisely what he was thinking.
After months of conversations that have identified potential problems without seriously attempting to determine whether they could be reasonably be addressed, Quinn said the reason he asked for the item to be placed on Monday night’s agenda was to bring the track-spinning to an end.
“It was not to push a snowmobile trail through this season,” he said.
Quinn said his strong preference would be to direct the town’s Conservation Commission to meet with the snowmobile club and work through the issues the board heard about during the recent public hearing and again on Monday night.
That sentiment was echoed by Lawrence, who said absent specific direction and a deadline he worried no meaningful progress would be made determining whether concerns raised by residents could reasonably be addressed.
Lawrence said the board needs that information in order to make its decision, and Quinn sought to ensure the project is a priority for the Conservation Commission.
In a motion that was unanimously approved by the board, members voted to instruct the commission to consult with the snowmobile club and prepare draft changes to the management plan for the trail system by June 1.
Quinn said that would arm board members with information they’ll need to decide whether snowmobiles can safely co-exist with cross-country skiers and other winter users of the Irish Hill trails.
Lawrence said he supported the proposed time frame, which should allow the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) to determine whether to follow through on its standing offer to replace a bridge near the trail head.
Most agree the bridge needs to be replaced if only to accommodate an emergency off-road vehicle that would have come in handy last summer when it took more than three hours to extricate a hiker with an injured knee.
There is no such consensus about whether it would be wise to open the trail system to snowmobiles.
Residents who spoke Monday night suggested that decision shouldn’t be rushed and concerns ranging from impacts on wetlands and noise to safety and liability issues should be carefully assessed.
Peter Schober was one of them, though, he was initially operating under the assumption the board rushing to to open the trails to snowmobiles this winter. His suggestion that the matter tabled prompted the clarification from Quinn, who said he is already thinking about next winter.
In that respect Quinn didn’t differ dramatically from several who spoke.
That included resident Ron Lyon, who urged a careful consideration of concerns with respect to a key conservation area.
“It’s very important to take the time to understand the proposal and the impacts,” Lyon said.
“There’s no rush,” he added.
Quinn said he wasn’t interested in rushing, but believed four months should be sufficient time to explore the issues, consider possible solutions and prepare a revised management plan that could be the subject of a public hearing.
Given the history of the issue, Quinn and Lawrence agreed a deadline would be helpful and Chairman Brad Towne, and board member Flo Smith said they didn’t object to the work being done.
“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with finding more information and having a discussion,” Towne said.
Smith she was mindful of the opposition to the proposal, open to hearing more and solidly undecided.
“I’m on the fence,” she said.
The board’s fifth member — Angelina Capron — was absent, and she will have stepped down by the time June 1 rolls around.
One of two men running to replace Capron on the board — Theron Lay-Sleeper — said what he viewed as a convenience for snowmobiles could negatively impact an area where they aren’t currently permitted.
“There are lots of other places where snowmobilers can travel,” he said.
Lay-Sleeper and C. David Sawyer are running for Capron’s expiring 3-year board seat in Berlin’s only contested Town Meeting Day election.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
