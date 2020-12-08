BERLIN — The Select Board has three words for a sugarmaker who claims he inadvertently tapped maple trees in the Berlin Town Forest two years ago: “cease and desist.”
Acting on the recommendation of the town’s Conservation Commission, board members agreed during their virtual meeting Monday night to forward the matter to Town Attorney Rob Halpert.
At a minimum, board members agreed, Halpert should send a letter to Turkey Hill Maple Farm instructing its owner, Howard Anderson, he’ll need to remove all the taps and associated tubing from 12 acres of town-owned property along the border that separates town forests in Berlin and Northfield.
Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Anderson said he had no problem complying with that request, but was unaware the matter was scheduled to be discussed Monday night and had not heard from the town since he reached out to them during the summer.
“No one has contacted me,” Anderson said, noting he walked the property with the forester the commission initially planned to hire to calculate the damages, as well as a state forester before hiring a firm to install the taps and tubing in what he thought was the Northfield Town Forest.
Anderson said he has been paying Northfield $1.25-per-tap under the latest edition of a lease arrangement he reached after mistakenly tapping maple trees in the Northfield Town Forest several years ago.
When the issue surfaced during summer Anderson sought a similar arrangement with respect to the Berlin Town Forest, noting at the time he had been paying Northfield for some taps that were apparently in Berlin.
Conservation Commission members, who attended Monday’s meeting, said sending Anderson a “cease and desist” letter would be a start, but urged the board to consider trying to collect more than $19,000 in connection with an infraction they flagged back in June.
Some of that money — just more than $2,900 — is based on the commission’s assertion the “average statewide lease per tap” in 2017 was $1.29. Anderson was paying Northfield $1 per tap at the time, though that figure increased to $1.25 in 2018 as part of an expansion that inadvertently crossed the border into Berlin.
In addition to recovering revenue the commission believes the town could have collected, members suggested the board attempt to collect nearly $16,000 in profit it believes Turkey Hill Maple Farm made selling syrup produced with sap from trees it didn’t have permission to tap.
Commission member J.C. Earle said the board could consult Halpert with respect to what he described as a “deterrent penalty” and urged the board not to entertain a lease arrangement like the one that has been generating revenue in Northfield since 2016.
Selectman Justin Lawrence said sending a “cease and desist” letter was a good starting point and members agreed to ask Halpert to take care of that while evaluating the town’s options with respect to damages.
While board members agreed the taps and tubing should be removed from the town forest, they are continuing down a path that could result in the creation of a snowmobile trail across that conserved property.
Board members formalized their recent decision to open short sections of Crosstown, Black and Brookfield roads up for snowmobile use and agreed to permit the use of town funds and volunteer labor to upgrade and widen a bridge on the trail leading up Irish Hill in the town forest.
Work on that bridge and a separate bridge on nearby Black Road will be needed to complete a trail that has been requested by a local snowmobile club.
The Vermont Land Trust must sign off on the proposal board members agreed would be the subject of a public hearing held in conjunction with its Jan. 18 meeting.
Responding to the commission’s expressed interest in obtaining feedback from various users of the town forest, board members agreed to schedule the hearing.
The board briefly considered holding the hearing Jan. 4, but opted for Jan. 18 — a date they agreed would give residents ample notice the issue would be discussed.
The goal of the proposal, which involves using a mix of private and public property — including about a half-mile of town road — to create a link that would allow snowmobiles to travel between Berlin and Northfield.
