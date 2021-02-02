BERLIN — It took two tries, but the Select Board ended its months-long search for a new town administrator Monday night by hiring a man who, on a nice day, will be able to walk to work from his Brookfield Road home.
A national search yielded a local result as board members provisionally approved Vince Conti’s hiring during their virtual meeting Monday night. The vote was unanimous.
Though the results of his drug test are still pending, Conti is pretty confident he’ll clear that hurdle and will soon settle into the corner office of a building where his birth certificate is among the many documents stored in the Town Clerk’s vault.
Conti, 61, was born and raised in Berlin, and it is where he built a house “on the back-side of Berlin Pond” four years ago.
Conti, who attended Monday night’s virtual board meeting, said Tuesday the home is large enough to accommodate one of his two daughters and five of his eight grandchildren and is much closer to his soon-to-be-job than the three-hour commute to Massachusetts he’s been tackling twice a week.
Poised to make the leap from private to public sector, Conti said the prospect of working closer to home factored into his decision to apply for a job he didn’t even notice the first time it was advertised.
Conti didn’t respond to the search that was launched after Dana Hadley retired after six years as town administrator at the end of last summer. That search attracted interest, but both out-of-state-finalists bailed in December, prompting the board’s decision to try again.
This time Conti, who has spent his career in mass transit manufacturing, spotted the opening and applied.
Conti made the first cut, was one of three finalists interviewed by the board last week and emerged as the consensus pick to take over as town administrator — a role Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski has been filling since Hadley retired.
Badowski told board members Monday Conti passed the criminal background check and a physical exam, and received glowing references. The only box that hadn’t been checked was the results of a drug test.
Board members unanimously agreed to hire Conti unless he fails that test and expect he will start work on Feb. 15.
Chairman Brad Towne said Tuesday he was pleased with the results of a search, even if it didn’t go according to script.
“I think it’s going to be a good match,” he said.
Though Conti doesn’t have experience working in municipal government, Towne said he has managed employees, dealt with labor unions and distinguished himself during a private sector career that began in Barre Town with Bombardier Corp.
“It’s a good overall fit,” Towne said. “Plus, he (Conti) is a home-town boy.”
Raised in Riverton, Conti graduated U-32 Middle and High School, spent a year at Vermont Technical College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He spent 10 years on active duty and another 11 years in the Navy Reserves and began his private sector career in Barre Town, when Bombardier Corp. was still manufacturing high-speed rail cars in Wilson Industrial Park.
When Bombardier made the move to Plattsburgh, New York, Conti went along and during 20 years with the multi-national company returned to school, earning his degree in quality management and traveling the globe. While working for Bombardier, Conti spent three years in China, and a year running a manufacturing plant in India and spent time in other countries.
More recently he worked for Nova Bus in Plattsburgh and is currently employed as director of business administration for CRRC MA Corp. in Springfield, Mass.
During his 30-year career, Conti went from rail car and bus-building inspector to a top-tier administrator, who spotted an opportunity to shift gears and took it.
Conti is confident his management skills are “directly convertible” from private to public sector and is comfortable with the team, including Badowski, Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle and Town Clerk Rosemary Morse. That should ease his transition.
“I’ll be asking a lot of questions,” he predicted.
For Conti this job is a career-capper — one he plans to hold on to for awhile.
“I expect to do this until I can’t do it any more, or they don’t want me to do it any more,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.