BERLIN — Due to a record-setting surge of COVID-19 cases, plans for Berlin’s first Saturday town meeting have been scrapped for the second straight year by a select board that backtracked on a plan to send ballots to all registered voters. The board also was unable to finalize its budget Monday night.
Acting on the recommendation of Town Clerk Rosemary Morse, the board undid most of what it did two weeks ago. Members canceled an in-person town meeting that would have been held on Feb. 26 — a Saturday — and agreed absentee ballots for the town, the Washington Central Unified Union School District and the Central Vermont Career Center would only be available upon request.
That may yet happen, but not because the board rescinded its recent decision to authorize the Washington Central School Board to automatically send school ballots to all active registered voters in the run up to Town Meeting Day on March 1.
Asked for clarification, Board Chair Justin Lawrence said that decision still stands, while noting the Middlesex Select Board could still block an all mail-in school election at its meeting Tuesday night.
The Middlesex board has yet to squarely confront the issue, in part because the board in Berlin initially balked before changing its mind earlier this month.
In order to automatically send ballots to every active registered voter in its five-town district, the School Board must obtain authorization from the select boards in each of them. The boards in Calais, East Montpelier and Worcester supplied that authorization in December, with some persuasion, the Berlin board changed its mind two weeks ago, setting the stage for Tuesday night’s all-or-none vote in Middlesex.
Assuming the Middlesex board provides the requested authorization, the School Board is scheduled to consider tonight the universal mail-in voting when finalizing the warning for its March 1 elections.
While Lawrence said Monday night’s vote in Berlin didn’t take that option off the table with respect to the school ballots, it did reverse the board’s decision to send town ballots to all Berlin voters.
Those early ballots will only be mailed to those who request them, as will the ballots calling for the creation of a new 18-town school district that would be responsible for the operation of the Central Vermont Career Center.
No matter what the school board decides, all three ballots will be available when the polls open at the municipal office building on March 1.
The Select Board agreed to place the Capital City Grange’s request for a one-year tax exemption on a Town Meeting Day warning that is still missing its biggest piece.
The board discussed but did not finalize a $4 million municipal spending proposal, and will need to schedule a special meeting in coming days for that purpose.
What to do about salaries — an issue that was discussed during a meeting-ending executive session — appear to be the missing piece.
Asked earlier this month to trim a 7.8% spending increase reflected in the municipal budget to 3%, Town Administrator Vince Conti told board members he got most of the way there before taking potential pay raises into consideration.
Conti said a mix of strategic cuts and decisions to use one-time federal funds to cover some expenses enabled him to limit the increase to just over 4%.
The adjustments included eliminating $40,000 for an additional office position and using some of the money the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act to finance a $10,000 upgrade to the town’s computer network.
Conti said ARPA funds also could be used to cover a $10,000 software expense and $2,300 for a separate computer-related upgrade required by the assessor.
Other cuts — $1,500 from the recreation fund and $1,000 for elections were smaller — and one — $74,000 from the capital budget was larger.
Conti said the latter reduction was a combination of two cuts — the elimination of $25,000 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle that could be used by first responders in case of emergency and $50,000 from the $300,000 line item for highway equipment.
Conti described the UTV as a nicety, but not a necessity and indicated he hoped the trade-in value of town-owned vehicles would make up for the cut to highway equipment.
Conti said the end result was a budget that reflected a 4.06% increase before wage increases were considered.
That discussion happened privately and the board adjourned without taking any action following the executive session. However, materials supplied to the board in advance indicate $50,000 — “the equivalent of a 6% across the board increase” is under consideration. If that’s where the board lands, it would push the spending increase reflected in the budget to 5.1%.
Conti said Tuesday he will have to warn a special board meeting in coming days so that the board can adopt the budget and approve the Town Meeting Day warning.
