BERLIN — Select Board members just bought five new tires and a used rim to make up for damage they were told was caused by a persistent pothole on Airport Road.
In what one board member later worried was an overreaction and another feared could set a “dangerous precedent,” the town leaders approved two requests for reimbursement involving damage done by a pothole that they say won’t stay patched.
Selectman Carl Parton, who lives on Airport Road and routinely swerves around the pothole in question, said it isn’t for lack of trying.
Parton said he’s seen the road crew patch the pothole one day only to find it “hollowed out” and back with a vengeance the next.
White River Junction resident Brenda Lamphere suggested a strategically placed traffic cone wouldn’t hurt, and neither would a sign warning motorists there might be a gaping hole in the pavement just ahead.
Lamphere told the board there were neither when she came upon the pothole that tore a huge hole in one of her tires last month when oncoming traffic prevented her from swerving.
Though only one of Lamphere’s tires actually was damaged, she said she had to replace all four in order to avoid unnecessary wear and tear on her all-wheel drive vehicle.
Lamphere, who attended Monday night’s board meeting in person, said she believed the town should cover the cost — just over $690 — she incurred after hitting the pothole near E.F. Knapp Airport.
“I just retired and I’m waiting for Social Security, so this is like my rent,” she said of the bill she’d already paid from the Tire Warehouse in Berlin.
Lamphere said the town was welcome to keep the three tires that weren’t damaged by the pothole, but she believed its neglect entitled her to the reimbursement she requested.
So did Kay Shangraw, who told the board she recently lost a tire and bent a rim when her car encountered the same pothole. Shangraw said she paid nearly $395 for a new tire and a used rim and, like Lamphere, believed the town should cover those costs.
The board did, though Selectman David Sawyer openly wondered about the pre-pothole condition of the tires the town was being asked to replace. Parton agreed he had a point.
“I live on Airport Road and if my tires were about done I might aim for that pothole,” he said.
Chair Brad Towne made it sound like the board didn’t have much choice, because the road crew was aware of the pothole, and no effort was made to alert motorists about the condition of the road ahead.
“The statute says we’re pretty much on the hook,” said Towne, prompting Parton to offer a motion “to reimburse both victims of the Airport Road pothole.”
The motion was unanimously approved, but before the meeting was over, both Sawyer and Parton were second-guessing themselves.
Sawyer renewed his belief the condition of tires should be a consideration — just like it is for insurance and tire warranty companies.
Parton worried the board, which just spent more than $1,000 on five tires and a rim, likely opened the door to similar pothole-related requests.
“It’s a dangerous precedent,” he said.
Board members welcomed news the road crew will be aggressively patching potholes in coming weeks.
“That certainly sounds like money well-spent,” Parton said.
Board members weren’t as certain investing in signs advising Airport Road motorists of a hidden drive would address resident Kim Mason’s concern about being rear-ended while waiting to turn into her driveway. However, they agreed to install two signs on a road where they were told motorists routinely exceed the posted speed limit.
The board also agreed to incur a one-time $11,348 expense associated with replacing the functionally obsolete phone system in the town offices, with the understanding the recurring monthly cost of the new system proposed by rb Technologies would be just over $650. The town’s current monthly bill is roughly $528.
The board did make some money on Monday night — more than enough to cover the cost of the new phone system — by accepting the high-bids for three used vehicles retired by the police department.
All of the winning bids were submitted by Illinois-based Ringwood Motors. The dealership offered $5,280 for a 2016 Ford Explorer; $4,280 for a 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe for $3,680. The board, which briefly considered holding on to one of the vehicles and assigning it to the soon-to-be-hired public works director were told none were appropriate. They agreed to sell all three for a total of $13,240.
