BERLIN — Select Board members just bought five new tires and a used rim to make up for damage they were told was caused by a persistent pothole on Airport Road.

In what one board member later worried was an overreaction and another feared could set a “dangerous precedent,” the town leaders approved two requests for reimbursement involving damage done by a pothole that they say won’t stay patched.

