BERLIN – The Select Board trimmed 2 cents from a projected tax rate increase and agreed to explore upgrading a grader members were told Monday night will require significant work to extend its useful life.
Though Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle has since received the education tax rate she’ll need to print and mail tax bills to property owners in coming days, the Select Board did its part by setting the municipal portion of the tax rate Monday night.
Before completing that annual exercise board members agreed to tap a $604,000 surplus in order to ease the burden borne by those who own property in Berlin.
Most of the audited fund balance – just over $500,000 – remained untouched in keeping with Isabelle’s request, but board members agreed to use $101,600 as a revenue source for the $3.6 million in municipal spending voters approved in March.
In a town where every $51,800 in spending adds a penny to the tax rate, board members were told their use of surplus funds shaved 2 cents off the rate that would otherwise be needed.
Absent the last-minute adjustment, Town Administrator Dana Hadley said the tax rate needed to finance the day-to-day operation of the town, it’s volunteer fire department and organizations separately funded by voters in March would have climbed nearly 5 cents – from 56.64- to 61.62 cents-per-$100-assessed property value.
Using some of the surplus changed that calculation and allowed the board to set the municipal portion of the tax rate at $59.62 cents-per-$100-assessed property value. That’s still an increase of almost 3 cents, but it’s 2 cents better than it otherwise would have been – shaving $40 off the tax increase for a home assessed at $200,000.
Instead of the tax bill for that theoretical $200,000 going up roughly $100 to cover municipal costs, the increase will be closer to $60. That’s before factoring in the education tax rates Isabelle said she received from the state on Tuesday.
Neither of those two tax rates – one for homeowners and the other for owners of commercial property – will move the needle much. The new homestead rate in Berlin – $1.7227 – is up less than 1 cent, while the non-homestead rate has increased nearly 1.9 cents to $1.5792.
Berlin is one of the relatively few Vermont towns where the homestead rate actually exceeds the non-homestead rate.
With the education rates now in hand Isabelle said Tuesday she hoped to have tax bills printed by Friday an in the mail early next week. That will put Berlin in a position to stick with a voter-approved Aug. 15 due date for the first tax installment. Many, if not most Vermont communities – Barre and Montpelier among them – are taking advantage of extra time granted by the state due to delays associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
In other business Monday, Road Foreman Tim Davis picked up where his father left off – urging the board to consider investing in a new grader to replace the 13-year-old piece of equipment they were again told needs attention.
Davis presented the board with estimates suggesting the grader needs at least $41,569 in repairs and, he warned that cost could easily double if its engine needs to be replaced due to an unusually high concentration of copper that was detected in a recent oil sample. The board ordered a second test following an oil and filter change last month, but Davis said it isn’t time to conduct that test yet.
Davis did provide the board with a couple of quotes for a new grader he obtained from John Deere – kicking off a backwards process for soliciting requests for proposals.
The board agreed to formally request proposals after publicly discussing how much one of the limited suppliers planned to offer the town for the 2007 grader it bought used.
Davis told the board the deal offered by John Deere contemplated crediting the town $44,000 for taking its grader in trade cutting the cost a one of two new graders it would proved from just over $323,000 to roughly $279,000.
Though board members stopped well short of committing to purchase a new grader, they agreed to solicit proposals and compare prices after being briefed on what one of perhaps three manufacturers – Milton Cat and Volvo are believed to be the only other two – had to offer.
In an effort to expand the possible options the board agreed to entertain proposals for a used grader, provided it had logged less than 400 hours in service.
The board, which was missing two members Monday night, opted to defer discussion of Davis’ request to take a town-owned pickup truck to his home in neighboring Northfield. Though Davis’ father, who is also named Tim Davis, did not take the pickup to his home in Marshfield, his predecessor, Richard Tetrault, did. Tetreault lived in Berlin and the younger Davis lives much closer to town than his father.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
