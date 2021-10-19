BERLIN — With work on what will be central Vermont’s newest homeless shelter well underway, the Select Board wants Good Samaritan Haven’s pledge to pay property taxes on the former Twin City Motel in writing.
At its Monday night meeting the board approved an agreement Board Chair Justin Lawrence said Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, will be asked to sign.
The one-page agreement contains three paragraphs — two of them substantive and one ceremonial — as well as a pair of signature lines. One is for Lawrence, who isn’t really agreeing to anything, and the other is for DeAngelis who heard about it for the first time when contacted by The Times Argus on Tuesday.
“I haven’t seen it,” DeAngelis said of the proposed agreement that includes two operative lines.
“Good Samaritan Haven will voluntarily pay the full amount of town taxes on a regular yearly basis,” one of them states.
“This agreement shall be binding upon Good Samaritan (Haven) and its successors and assigns and shall run with the land,” the other says.
On the surface there is nothing about the proposed agreement that is inconsistent with what DeAngelis told the board at a May 27 special meeting and, he said Tuesday, that hasn’t changed.
“Our proposal to them (the Select Board) is that we would pay the taxes even though we’re eligible for an exemption,” he said, adding: “They are going to be providing us with some services and we want to pay for them.”
If there is a problem, and DeAngelis said it isn’t clear there is one, it is in the “forever” language of a proposed agreement he wasn’t aware was on the board’s agenda and hadn’t yet seen.
“I’m going to have to think about that,” he said.
With the former motel now under construction and the shelter that has been dubbed the “Welcome Center at Twin City” months away from welcoming its first unhoused guests, DeAngelis has other things on his mind.
Still, DeAngelis said, maintaining good relations with the town is something he takes seriously and he isn’t backtracking on his pledge to pay property taxes. However DeAngelis doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and one of the things he can’t know before the shelter opens is whether that is a sustainable.
“It’s not an appropriate business decision to say: ‘we’ll pay full taxes forever,’” he said.
For the board’s part, members, led by Lawrence, have recently expressed renewed interest in the town’s tax-exempt properties. They aren’t interested in any new additions to that list and have discussed exploring the possibility of reaching payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with Central Vermont Medical Center and possibly others.
The proposed agreement with Good Samaritan Haven would negate the future need to negotiate a PILOT arrangement with the rapidly expanding non-profit that has been running a homeless shelter in Barre for the past 35 years.
With a second shelter readying to open in Barre Town and a bigger one under construction on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin, DeAngelis said he isn’t prepared to make the kind of long-term commitment the board seems to be seeking.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
