BERLIN — Berlin's “new town center” has a name; its police chief has authorization to recruit a new patrol position that isn’t in the budget; and unionized members of the police department have a new contract that already is nearly 15 months old.
Details of the four-year police contract, which was ratified and signed by the select board following a 20-minute executive session Monday night, aren’t yet available.
Acting on the advice of the town’s labor attorney, Town Administrator Vince Conti said Tuesday he would wait until a union representative signs the new labor agreement before releasing it.
Conti said he believed the union had ratified the contract, which is nearly three months into its second year, but its designated representative hasn’t signed it. He said he expected that would happen by the end of the week.
The just-ratified contract runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025, and was the product of protracted negotiations that produced a tentative settlement even as its first full year was nearing an end in late June.
Conti predicted at the time it could take weeks to confirm what was verbally agreed to during a marathon mediation session earlier this summer. It took nearly three months to work through that process.
Though the details of the contract aren’t yet public, pay raises and other financial features will be applied retroactively.
In this case, that means officers, who have been working under the terms of a labor agreement that expired on June 30, 2021, will receive lump sum payments reflecting the extra pay they would have earned under the wage adjustment for the first full year of the contract, which ended June 30. They also will receive nearly three months of additional pay based on the agreed-upon wage adjustment for the contract’s second year, which started July 1.
The bargaining unit covers the department’s seven full-time officers and, under the newly ratified agreement, has been expanded to include the administrative assistant’s position.
It’s about to be expanded again. After coming out of executive session to ratify and sign the contract, the board went back behind closed doors with Chief James Pontbriand to discuss what was described as personnel-related contract issue. A short time later the board returned to open session and unanimously approved a motion authorizing Pontbriand to recruit an eighth officer in what they indicated was an effort to alleviate overtime expenses.
The eight-member department, including Pontbriand, is fully staffed, though one of its officers is at training and another is on long-term medical leave. Though the position wasn’t budgeted, hiring an eighth officer would push the department to nine, including Pontbriand, and theoretically reduce overtime expenses associated with covering shorthanded shifts.
The two police-related decisions capped a meeting during which the board approved a new name — “Berlin Common” — for the area that includes Berlin’s state-designated new town center.
The name, which will be used for branding purposes, covers the area that is bounded by Route 62, Paine Turnpike North and Fisher Road.
Among the notable places within Berlin Common are the Berlin Mall, Chestnut Place, the campus of Berlin Elementary School, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Station, vehicle dealerships off Fisher Road, and the state police barracks on Paine Turnpike North.
What to call the area has been the subject of private discussions among planning commissioners, representatives for the mall and, more recently, the select board.
Earlier this summer, the commission solicited suggestions from community members — a public start to what morphed into a mostly private process that ended when the board approved the new name.
Berlin Common joins Berlin Corner, Riverton and West Berlin as individually identifiable places within the larger town.
In other business, board members expressed interest in the Vermont Council on Rural Development hosting one of its “community visits” in Berlin to build on town center-related momentum.
They also agreed to pay $11,000 to rent a job trailer that has been installed outside the municipal office building. The rental will initially provide office space for the town’s two listers, and eventually a director of public works. The search for the latter position is underway.
