BERLIN — The Select Board on Monday dealt with blowback from its recent decision to open short sections of two town roads to snowmobile enthusiasts this winter.
That decision still stands — at least for now — but it came in for some criticism on a night when the board was peppered with “conflicting information” about what Chairman Brad Towne openly wondered might be “a trail to nowhere.”
Board members didn’t have the time to sort it all out during an in-person meeting that included several virtual participants — among them members of the town’s Conservation Commission.
The commission is less concerned with the just-approved use of portions of Black and Brookfield roads — about a half-mile in all — than it is with proponents’ desire to tie into a trail network that traverses hundreds of acres of property that was acquired, conserved and deeded to the town over a period of several years.
Whether the trails on Irish Hill can legally be used by snowmobiles was the subject of an unresolved debate Monday night, but it wasn’t where the conversation, which was interrupted by other business, began.
It started with Black Road resident Ken Covey blasting the board for its two-week-old approval of a proposal that was rejected two years ago.
“It was a poor idea then, and it still is,” Covey said of the plan to allow snowmobiles to use portions of Black and Brookfield roads.
Covey kicked off the meeting by questioning what he characterized as the board’s under-the-radar approval of a once-controversial proposal.
“All of a sudden we’re not even warned, and it’s passed,” he said. “We didn’t have any warning whatsoever.”
That wasn’t the case in 2018 when a somewhat broader proposal attracted a sizable crowd.
Thanks to social distancing guidelines and the small size of the board’s meeting room, it was standing room only again Monday night, though Covey, fellow Black Road resident Josh Walker and Dave Rouleau, president of the Barre Town Thunder Chickens, were the only ones in attendance.
Covey accused Walker, who supports the on-road trail, of being a “liar” and was critical of the board for reviving the proposal before. Towne urged him to wait until the board’s scheduled conversation with the Conservation Commission.
Led by Phil Gentile, the commission later urged the board to proceed with caution because, members noted, there are restrictions involving use of the land that have been in place since the first of five separate parcels was acquired 20 years ago.
The assertion prompted Towne’s “trail to nowhere” observation and had him wondering whether the use of the roads was a “dead issue.”
It wasn’t that clear, and not just because Walker insisted snowmobiles could use Darling Road and Ridgeline trails as part of a plan to make a connection with a trail network in neighboring Northfield.
The suggestion “motorized vehicles” aren’t allowed on those trails is undercut by the sign posted at the trail head, which suggests all-terrain vehicles are free to use them. That’s what the town website indicates, as well. While board members were told they would have to adopt a forest management plan for Irish Hill in order to ease the recreational restrictions, that plan was adopted in 2007 and also is posted on the town’s website.
“ATVs and snowmobiles may be permitted in certain areas on designated trails,” it states.
Tom Willard, who founded the commission and was appointed to rejoin it at the end of Monday night’s meeting, said Vermont Land Trust could approve a request to grant snowmobiles access to the property and may not need to with respect to the Darling Road Trail.
Walker, who came armed with a map, insisted the trails could be used by snowmobiles further fueling confusion among board members.
“There seems to be conflicting information here,” said Selectman John Quinn III, struggling to understand why trails that are open to ATVs would be closed to snowmobiles.
Towne, the only hold-over from the board that considered the 2018 request, halted the discussion that was being conducted virtually and in-person at the same time with little in the way of hard information before the board.
Those for and against the proposal conceded it would take more than the allotted 15 minutes to resolve a difference of opinion regarding trail use and Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski joined Towne in suggesting the issue be considered at a future meeting.
“Put this issue on pause until we get it right,” Badowski said.
Badowski said it was unlikely the board would be ready to continue the conversation when it meets in two weeks, and Covey said he’d like to be notified when it is back on the agenda.
In other business Monday, the board received a more detailed report concerning plans to relocate the State Police barracks serving central Vermont from Middlesex to Berlin, discussed their impending application for “new town center” designation, and approved a change in the way they will be paid.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
