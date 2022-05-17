BERLIN — Rebuffed in its bid to persuade long-time Town Clerk Rosemary Morse to reconsider her recently tendered resignation, the Select Board is hoping Morse’s assistant will step up when she steps down on June 30.
Stay tuned, because the board’s initial overture to Assistant Town Clerk Corinne Cooper was greeted with a definite maybe Monday night.
It’s not that Cooper isn’t interested in filling the void that will be created by Morse’s unexpected mid-year retirement, but she bluntly told board members she won’t simply pick up the significant slack that will be created when her boss retires without a promotion, a pay raise and some hired help.
Statutorily, board members were told, if they took no action, the clerk’s duties would fall to the assistant town clerk until voters fill the vacant position. Realistically, Cooper said, that isn’t happening, and if board members think that it is, they’ll be looking at an even emptier office on July 1.
“Would I stay on to do that? No,” she said. “Because I’m not willing to stay on to do more work than what I do for a non-livable wage. I’ve said that many times. That’s just the way it is.”
While serving as clerk while being paid like an assistant for several months elicited a hard “no,” from Cooper, she indicated she is open to an interim appointment.
“Am I interested in the clerk’s position? Sure,” she said. “I’ll do that. I’m the logical person.”
There were a couple of caveats.
Cooper said if she is going to spend seven months serving as town clerk, she wants to be paid what the board budgeted for the town clerk’s salary before Morse announced her plans to retire.
Pay aside, Cooper said if she is appointed interim town clerk she would look to fill her current position.
“I’m not willing to work in there long-term by myself,” she said. “No way.”
Cooper said the normal workload warrants two people in the office, and that is doubly true in an election year that includes the August primaries and the general election in November.
Board members said they appreciated Cooper’s candor, were interested in her serving as town clerk on an interim basis, but weren’t ready to make a commitment on compensation and had unanswered questions about the mechanics of filling her current position through Town Meeting Day.
Clerks typically appoint their assistants as Morse did eight years ago when Cooper started what was then a part-time job.
Filling the position could be tricky because the assistant of the clerk serves at the pleasure of the clerk and voters will elect a new clerk next March. It’s possible that could be Cooper, but the uncertainty could pose a recruiting challenge.
“It adds mud to the water,” Town Administrator Vince Conti said.
Board members asked Conti to consult with the Secretary of State’s Office on the matter, indicated an interest in appointing Cooper, but suggested the conversation about compensation, while “inevitable,” was “premature.”
Selectman Carl Parton said his only real reservation with paying Cooper what Morse would have received during the coming fiscal year was how that decision would be perceived by the woman who has served as town clerk for the past 20 years.
“I wouldn’t want to do anything to insult her,” Parton said of Morse.
Frustration about compensation was among several issues cited by Morse in the letter informing the board of her plans to step down June 30. Specifically, Morse pointed to what she characterized as an unsuccessful 15-year struggle to restore parity between the salaries paid the town clerk and the town treasurer. Compensation for the latter position, which was once elected, increased when it became appointed by the board.
Parton, who was elected to the board in March, acknowledged the “adversarial” atmosphere that had developed and expressed hope good communication could boost morale and make everyone happier and more productive.
“We would like everybody here in the town office doing the town’s business in the best possible way,” he said.
Board members Joe Staab and David Sawyer said appointing Cooper as interim town clerk would be in the best interest of the town.
Given Cooper’s familiarity with the office, board member Flo Smith agreed, suggesting terms of that arrangement should soon be negotiated.
Cooper said she was open to having the conversation, but made no commitments and said the board was welcome to cast a broader net.
“If you guys have somebody else you want to appoint, I will go and find something else,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.